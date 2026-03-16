The popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, drops a prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

In a viral video, the clergyman disclosed that Ghana's team might place third or fourth in the event scheduled in the US, Mexico, and Canada

This came after Prophet Telvin shared a doom prophecy about the World Cup, claiming to have foreseen chaos in the countries to host the match

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, the man of God disclosed that Ghana might come third or fourth in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to him, from what he foresaw in his vision, Ghana's team was fighting for the two stated positions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah releases a prediction for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ghana National Football Association

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin detailed that the team would perform extremely well, bringing joy to Ghanaians, adding that Ghana would lose its friendly matches.

Ghana officially booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in October 2025, becoming the 21st nation to secure qualification for the tournament.

The Black Stars confirmed their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, sending waves of celebration across the country.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Mohammed Kudus tapped in the only goal of the match, igniting the Accra Sports Stadium and ensuring Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin giving the prophecy is below:

Telvin's World Cup prophecy amid US-Iran war

Before the new prophecy, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah delivered a message to football-loving fans about the 2026 World Cup

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo on March 5, 2026, the popular man of God opened up on a vision he had concerning the upcoming tournament.

According to him, he foresaw chaos at World Cup venues in the US. Prophet Telvin then indicated that, in the wake of his vision, he had no plans of being at the Mundial to watch the games.

Quizzed on whether he would advise Ghanaian supporters to forgo the Mundial to avoid any casualties, he responded that the Ghanaian supporters would not be impacted.

He concluded by saying that he had been invited to a closed meeting internally in the wake of his vision and would share insight on the outcome later on.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below:

Telvin Sowah’s Ayatollah prophecy fulfilled

Prophet Telvin recently went viral in the aftermath of the Iranian leader’s death. This is because he apparently predicted the Ayatollah’s death and the circumstances under which it would happen.

He said he saw flames engulf his home, leading to his death, and the news would be broadcast to a global audience once it comes true.

Speaking on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, he said he had foreseen Iran securing victory in the ongoing conflict.

Telvin said the United States would inflict massive casualties on Iran, but eventually, they would be victorious and uproot all traces of the US military from the Middle East.

At the time of writing the report, the interview of Prophet Telvin Sowah, where he opened up on a vision he claims the Lord had shown him, particularly related to the World Cup, had triggered a lot of reactions.

Telvin Adjei Sowah's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death surfaces after the Iranian Supreme Leader is confirmed dead. Image credit: TelvinAdjeiSowah, Citi973FM

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghanaian economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

He added that the ongoing US-Iran clash would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he received from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh