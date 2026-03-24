Prophet Nana Dennis Senior has called on Christians in Ghana to pray fervently to avert what he describes as a looming global calamity

According to him, he saw in a vision missiles striking a targeted location where several high-profile dignitaries had gathered

Prophet Dennis' prophecy was made public during a Sunday sermon, excerpts of which were shared on his TikTok page

Self-styled prophet and televangelist Prophet Nana Dennis Senior, founder and leader of Spirit-Plated Generation Church, also known as Spirit Nation, has called on Christians in Ghana to pray fervently to avert what he describes as a looming global calamity.

According to the preacher, he received a prophecy about an impending military attack that could destabilise nations across the world. He claimed to have seen, in a vision, missiles striking a targeted location where several dignitaries had gathered.

Prophet Dennis has urged Christians to pray fervently, warning of a possible global crisis he claims to have seen in a vision. Photo credit: Prophet Dennis Nana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet Nana Dennis Senior further alleged that the weapon he saw was an internationally banned weapon of mass destruction that had been re-engineered and could be used in the ongoing tensions involving Iran and the United States of America.

He warned that the attack, if it occurs, would have far-reaching consequences, with ripple effects felt across multiple countries.

As a result, he urged Christians in Ghana to intensify prayers to prevent the prophesied incident. He also advised Ghanaians living in the United States to exercise heightened caution in their daily activities.

The prophet made these claims during a sermon, excerpts of which were shared on his TikTok page.

"The Lord said that on March 28, 2026, something is about to happen that the world has never seen before. Something is about to happen in America, Israel and Iran that the world has never seen.

"I saw two missiles hitting a country. It is going to cause the entire world to shake.”

Ghanaian televangelist Prophet Nana Dennis claims a disturbing vision involving missiles and global instability. Photo credit: Prophet Dennis Nana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“A missile that has been banned will be restored by a certain country and used to hit another country. It is going to cause a heavy earthquake. There will be bombings, shootings and destruction. God told me it can be averted if prayers are made. If we pray, these things can be overcome and avoided.”

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to prophecy on global crisis

Scores of netizens reacted to the prophecy pronounced by the televangelist, Prophet Dennis Nana Senior. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Saint Chuckee Swish commented:

"Oh Lord, let us receive our march salary before, please. They usually pay us on the first of the following month."

Dede noted:

"We pray for mercy from the Jehovah Almighty, and pastor kindly do well to pray too okey."

Steveotess said:

"The iSeer has seen and prophesied."

I am Savage 4Real shared:

"The Oracle has spoken and that is final."

Emmanuel Adjei prophesies US-Iran war outcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei prophesied about the outcome of the war between the US and Iran.

In a video, the preacher forecasted doom for the Americans in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, triggering reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh