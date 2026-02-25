Prophet Roja has caused a stir following his new prophetic message about one of the World Cup host countries, Canada

He opened up on a vision he had and proceeded to share details on what could happen

Netizens who watched the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja

Prophet Roja, the founder and leader of De-Lighter Roja Ministries, has got many people talking in the wake of his fresh prophecy.

This comes after he opened up on a vision he claimed to have had about Canada, one of the three nations set to host the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet Roja shares a doom prophecy about Canada as the 2026 World Cup inches closer Photo credit: @Chris Tanouye/Getty Imaes@De Ligther Roja/Facebook

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @roja.ministry, Prophet Roja, while speaking to his congregants, said he foresaw impending tragedy in Canada, where people with their bags were hurriedly trying to leave the country.

He emphasised that in his vision, he foresaw these unfortunate incidents taking place in the month of April.

"The Lord has taken my spirit to the month of April, 2026. I saw myself ahead of time, in the month of April. Prayer must be made because the Lord took my spirit to the land of Canada. In my vision, what I saw was people with their bags fleeing. The world itself is not safe. I see impending tragedy coming. From the 21st of April onward, if the Lord does not have mercy on the world, we will experience what we call the Third World War."

This prophecy comes at a time when the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, will play Panama in their first group match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Famed man of God, Prophet Roja, causes a stir with his new prophecies of impending events to happen Photo credit: Prophet Roja/Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's prophecy on Canada

YEN.com.gh sampled the views of netizens regarding the prophecy Roja made on Canada:

lexis stated:

"But this is not prophecy. We know America is going to war with Iran, and definitely it will affect the whole world, so it shouldn't be a prophecy."

Nharnah Yhaw stated:

"No wonder Canada is opening recruitment from other countries into their army. Hmmm, they know what’s ahead of them, so they need more men in the army."

Glams Thrift Wear stated:

"As a child of God, I prophesied unto my life that the month of April will be the best month for me, my husband, kids, family, friends, and loved ones in Jesus’ name 🙏 Whatever calamity April has, we shall never be part of it."

Captain Smart blasts Prophet Roja

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart has slammed preacher Prophet Roja for allegedly issuing a ‘fake’ prophecy.

In a video shared on Monday, February 23, 2026, Captain Smart, speaking on his show Onua Maakye on Onua TV, called out Prophet Roja, accusing him of sharing fake prophecies that are not from God.

