The daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah has been called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer on Friday, March 27, 2026

Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah was part of the 155 new lawyers who were enrolled for the 2026 March call

A video has popped up showing the Apostle General's daughter at the enrollment ceremony rocking her lawyers' gown and wig

Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah, the daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah is the founder and superintendent of Royal House Chapel in Accra.

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah’s daughter, Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah gets called to the Ghana Bar on March 27, 2026. Photo credit: @mamaritak & @samkorankyeankrah

Source: Facebook

Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah and 154 newly qualified lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar at the Cedi Conference Centre, in the University of Ghana, Legon.

In a video on social media, when Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah was called to shake the Chief Justice and other dignitaries on the podium.

Her parents and some of her siblings, who were present, clapped and cheered when her name was mentioned.

They also shouted 'happy birthday' and confirmed that she was being called to the Bar on her birthday.

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah looked excited when his daughter was called. He signalled her to stand and take a picture after shaking the dignitaries.

Joshuana Mawuena Korankye-Ankrah looked happy and blew a kiss to her family.

In 2023, the last born of the Korankye Ankrah family was called to the Bar of England and Wales.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens congratulate Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957newsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Richard Addae said:

"The seed of the righteous shall be mighty on the land of the living! Scriptures fulfilled!"

David Benefo wrote:

"Happy birthday, long life, blessings, protection and good health. Enjoy your day, congratulations."

Ethel King-Tetteh said:

"Congratulations Joshuana. 🎊."

Ewurama Papabi wrote:

"Our Daddy’s will live long🥰❣️."

Portiaadosinaba said:

"Proud daddy moment 😍😍congratulations beautiful 😍."

Larry_sitsofe wrote:

"May one of my children become a Lawyer one day. I tap into your blessings, Apostle 🙏🙏🙏."

Mkuds1 said:

"House of pastors and lawyers, congrats! Nana Akos Esq, shouting behind Dad 😂😂😂😂."

Samantha Addo, the daughter of Irene Naa Toshie, celebrates her call to the Bar in the UK. Image credit: Peacefm/Instagram, Hon.Irene Naa Toshie Addo-Lartey, Kessbenfm/Facebook

Source: UGC

Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey’s daughter called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Irene Naa Torshie celebrated as her daughter, Samantha Addo, was called to the Bar in the UK, marking a proud family milestone.

The celebration also honoured 30 years since Naa Torshie herself was called to the Bar, stressing a remarkable generational legacy in the legal profession.

The former MP for Tema West earlier expressed willingness to support NPP flagbearer Kennedy Agyapong, stating she would love to serve as running mate.

Ghanaian nurse Called to the Bar

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa, Esq., became the envy of many after she was called to the Ghana Bar.

In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She spoke about her intent to balance the demands of both nursing and law through strategic planning and aims to impart her legal knowledge to her healthcare colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh