Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Mohammed Raii has courted attention online as he has gifted Stonebwoy a brand new car

This came after the award-winning dancehall artist purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan after his 2025 AFCON fan zone performance

The car has triggered reactions on some media, with the fans of Stonebwoy flooding the comments section to share their admiration

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Philanthropist and business mogul, Mohammed Raii, has wowed the Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, with a brand new Land Cruiser.

A renowned Ghanaian businessman, Mohammed Raii gifts Stonebwoy a brand new Land Cruiser. Image credit: Starr FM

Source: TikTok

A couple of photos shared on social media showed the businessman handing over the car to the award-winning musician.

According to reports, Mohammed Raii had promised Stonebwoy a car during the artist’s birthday celebration on March 5, 2026, meaning the gift was a fulfilled promise.

The dancehall artist's new Land Cruiser adds to his collection of vehicles, which includes a Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maybach, G-Wagon, Range Rovers, 2 GLEs and a Corvette.

The black Land Cruiser has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many observers sharing comments.

The Instagram post of the Land Cruiser is below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's gifted Land Cruiser

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after footage of Mohammed Raii handing over the Land Cruiser to Stonebwoy went viral.

Gaddafi The Oracle wrote:

"He will go and exchange for a Benz."

Godwin wrote:

"Oh, I am happy for him. God bless Raii for gifting him the car."

Oheneba wrote;

"Why does Stonebwoy always make these things look like it is a huge gift to him? Or he doesn't have a car that's why they gifted him."

Frank wrote:

"All those saying he is copying Shatta Wale, what is your problem?"

Stonebwoy purchases brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, Stonebwoy caught the attention of observers after he bought a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The renowned blogger Julie Jay Kanz shared a video of the dancehall artist driving the car, which was similar to that of his rival Shatta Wale.

The BHIM Nation president reportedly acquired the car after he returned to Ghana after performing at the AFCON Fan Zone event in Rabat before the final between Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The musician received praise as he entered the premises with a male associate seated in the front seat.

Stonebwoy, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, later alighted from the vehicle and conversed with the individual who filmed his entrance.

According to reports, Stonebwoy's new Rolls-Royce was one of three expensive luxury vehicles he had acquired and shipped to Ghana from abroad at the same time.

Per several checks on the internet, the five-seater Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a price range from $340,000 to over $500,000, depending on the trim and options the prospective buyer wants.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy cruising in his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan is below:

Shatta Wale causes stir as he buys a brand new Lamborghini. Image credit: Shatta Wale

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale acquires a new Lamborghini Urus

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale courted attention online with his luxury car purchase, which came a month after his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Thousands of fans who witnessed the musician's recent brush with the law had a lot to say about his purchase.

Source: YEN.com.gh