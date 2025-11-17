Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has been sworn in as Ghana's latest Chief Justice by President John Mahama

President John Mahama has sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s 16th Chief Justice.

The President first nominated Justice Baffoe-Bonnie on September 23, 2025, highlighting his extensive judicial career across the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, as well as his decades of service on the Bench.

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is sworn in Ghana's new Chief Justice.

In his speech at the presidency on November 17, Mahama urged him to strengthen integrity within the Judiciary.

Baffoe-Bonnie also stressed the importance of improving trust in the courts when he delivered his first speech.

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie's profile

Baffoe-Bonnie was born on December 26, 1956, to parents Opanyin Baffoe-Bonnie from Sewua in the Bosomtwe district and Ama Kyerewaa from Breman in Kumasi.

His primary school education was at the Goaso Local Authority primary and middle schools, completing his Middle School Leaving Certificate examinations in the late 1960s.

He attended Konongo Odumase Secondary School, where he obtained his GCE Ordinary Level and GCE Advanced Level certificates from 1969 to 1976. He then attended the University of Ghana and later the Ghana Law School. Baffoe-Bonnie was called to the Bar in Ghana in 1983.

He worked as a Circuit Court Judge at Kumasi and served as High Court Judge at Duayaw Nkwanta.

He was appointed an Appeals Court Judge in 2006. He was appointed a Supreme Court Judge by the President of Ghana John Kufuor in June 2008. In 2013, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was on the panel of Supreme Court Judges who ruled against a petition brought before it where the New Patriotic Party asked for about four million votes to be scrapped for alleged tampering in the 2012 general election.

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is married to Patience Baffoe-Bonnie.

