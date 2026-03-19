Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah, founder of the Royal Chapel International, has expressed concern over the rising number of unmarried youth in his church

He advised the young men in his church not to delay marriage due to financial considerations, but rather to take a giant leap of faith as he did in his youthful days

His comments have since triggered discussions on whether faith or financial stability should guide one's marriage decisions

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Sam Korankye Ankrah, founder and superintendent of Royal House Chapel in Accra, has expressed concern over what he describes as a lukewarm attitude among the youth in his church towards marriage.

According to the respected cleric, the increasing number of unmarried young men within the church is troubling.

Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah speaks on concerns over declining marriage rates among youth in his church Sam Korankye Ankrah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He advised them to reconsider their approach to marriage, urging them to prioritise faith over the widely held belief that one must attain financial stability before seeking a life partner.

He also raised concerns about the growing number of young women in the church who remain unmarried, noting that many are advancing in age without settling down, a development he described as worrying.

Pastor Ankrah, therefore, encouraged unmarried men to be bold and intentional, urging them to approach women they are interested in and take steps towards marriage.

He further disclosed that only 25 marriages were blessed in the church in 2025, a figure he described as unsettling and reflective of the broader trend.

Drawing from his personal experience, the pastor shared that he got married at the age of 26, emphasising that his decision was largely driven by faith rather than financial readiness.

Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah urges young men in his church to prioritise faith when considering marriage decisions Photo credit: Sam Korankye Ankrah/Facebook

Source: UGC

He concluded by encouraging the youth to trust in God when making life decisions, particularly in matters of marriage, rather than allowing financial concerns to delay them.

His remarks have since sparked debate on whether marriage decisions should be based on financial preparedness or a strong leap of faith.

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Netizens debate over Pastor Korankye's marriage advice

Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah's statement has sparked a conversation on various social media platforms, with many people expressing their personal opinions on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Nhyira Premium IBL commented:

"Has he heard the women say they want to marry wealthy men who drive Lamborghinis and Ferraris? Or that part should be ignored. The average woman has unrealistic expectations of a man whom she can marry. Until they change their unreasonable expectations, they may turn 60 years old and remain single. Relationship 101."

Mr Gabby said:

"The same pastor would tell her daughter who brings a man who owns one pair of trousers, one shirt with faith, “foolish girl!”, upon my struggle to bring you up, this is the man you brought home to introduce to me? Outside gentility, home cry some folks are practising."

Bobby Axelrod shared:

"Still preaching this senseless narrative about marriage. Marriage is definitely not a "One size fits all concept, as this pastor's generation made it out. The concept in the Bible was written in ignorance, zero experience and fraught with abstract expectations."

Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacts to plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had addressed growing concerns from congregants over the occurrence of tragic incidents despite his prior prophecies and warnings.

The discussion was sparked by a social media post recalling his alleged prophecy about the Tema Community One plane crash on March 16, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh