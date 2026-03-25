Former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Irene Naa Torshie celebrated as her daughter, Samantha Addo, was called to the Bar in the UK, marking a proud family milestone

The celebration also honoured 30 years since Naa Torshie herself was called to the Bar, stressing a remarkable generational legacy in the legal profession

The former MP for Tema West earlier expressed willingness to support NPP flagbearer Kennedy Agyapong, stating she would love to serve as running mate

The daughter of former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and ex-Member of Parliament, Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, has been called to the Bar in the United Kingdom.

Samantha Addo, the daughter of Irene Naa Toshie, celebrates her call to the Bar in the UK. Image credit: Peacefm/Instagram, Hon.Irene Naa Toshie Addo-Lartey, Kessbenfm/Facebook

Source: UGC

Samantha Addo’s achievement has been widely described as a proud moment for her family, marking a significant milestone in their legal legacy.

Reports indicate that the occasion also coincides with a notable anniversary, as it comes 30 years after Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey herself was called to the Bar. The development has added deeper meaning to the celebration, highlighting a generational continuation in the legal profession.

The news has sparked joy among family members, friends, and well-wishers, who have taken pride in Samantha Addo’s accomplishment. Many have also described it as a broader moment of pride, noting that young Ghanaians continue to make strides and project the country positively on the global stage.

Read the Instagram details below.

Naa Torshie open to supporting Kennedy Agyapong

Earlier, the former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, expressed her willingness to serve as a running mate to the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Citi News reported that her statement comes amid speculation that she is being considered for the vice-presidential slot after she backed Agyapong in the party’s 2026 presidential primary.

Addo had previously supported former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s last flagbearership contest.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo expresses a willingness to serve as a running mate of the NPP. Credit: Ken Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

The former MP dismissed speculation that she had been in talks to become Kennedy Agyapong’s running mate if he wins.

She, however, made it clear that she would be ready to serve if considered.

“Possible, I don’t know and we haven’t discussed that but if I am, what do you think? It’s also good to have women included. If my people think I am capable, it is not just going to be about me, but my constituency, the NPP and other influential people.

“If they think I am capable, because you never know your strength. If they think I am capable, then I think I am ready to serve the country and I will give up my life for the country."

About the NPP Presidential Primary

The NPP is holding a presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with five aspirants seeking victory.

The five contestants are Agyapong, Bawumia, Dr Byran Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong.

The NPP has indicated that 211,849 delegates are expected to vote in the presidential primary across Ghana’s 276 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 333 polling centres with polls opening at 0700 hours and closing at 1400 hours.

Each constituency will generally have one centre, except in cases where the number of delegates exceeds 1,000, where additional voting points will be created within the same locality.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Akufo-Addo warned aspirants that the NPP was bigger than any individual.

Akufo-Addo stressed that unity was critical to the party.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

Source: YEN.com.gh