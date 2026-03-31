Qualified security service applicants took to social media to vent frustration over not receiving SMS notifications as the medical screening deadline approached

The growing concern follows the government’s communicated timeframe for sending SMS, which outlines when and where applicants must attend the medical screening

Applicants were also advised to screenshot their qualification status to have solid proof in case of technical glitches or missed notifications

Qualified security service applicants have expressed growing frustration over delays in receiving SMS notifications from the Ministry of Interior regarding their scheduled medical screening.

Qualified security service applicants express frustration over delayed SMS notifications for upcoming medical screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior, Ghana Armed Forces/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The Ministry had previously indicated that the SMS would provide details on when and where applicants should report for the medical screening, which is officially set to begin on April 6, 2026.

However, as the communicated deadlines for March 29 and March 31, 2026, approached, many applicants reported that they had not yet received the messages.

Following a Facebook post by the Ministry of Interior about the upcoming medical screening, concerned applicants took to the comments section to voice their worries. Several mentioned that the waiting period was creating unnecessary stress, with some expressing concern about missing their scheduled appointments once the SMS notifications are sent.

The Ministry has emphasised that the SMS notifications are intended to guide qualified candidates through the medical screening process and ensure that everyone attends at their designated time. Applicants are urged to monitor their mobile phones closely and to follow any official communication from the Ministry.

Read the Facebook details below.

Security applicants voice concerns over upcoming medicals

Several qualified security service applicants have taken to social media to express their frustrations over delays in receiving SMS notifications for the scheduled medical screening.

Below are some of the most notable comments from applicants.

Brobbey Edward wrote:

Lol is Elimination by rough tactics. They wanted you guys to keep worrying and be thinking so that your BP will rise, and they will stand on it to disqualify you because you have high BP.

Andoh Foster commented:

Strategy to delay the recruitment. 1st batch will be in school in MAY. One recruitment has taken half a year. Kentry Ghana appuuuuu

Sargent Ema shared:

This is the reason why people are being scammed. If you know, you won't give out a date. You should've said so. Instead, you're giving a long period date, and when the time comes, you don't give it on time. And when it reaches that time and you don't bring it, people use this to scam others. They're giving out info and dates, telling them to come to a place and pay an amount. They're the cause of all this scamming in this country with this recruitment. Leaders must be careful because if not, trouble is just around the corner. What's this?

Ephyarh Cherries wrote:

"Yes, oh na the suspense is too much Eii."

Husein Paindem added:

"They should let them do the medicals before the payment of the medical fee, those who will be qualified for the training to pay."

A woman shares strategic advice with security service applicants awaiting their aptitude test results to keep screenshots for security. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh