Canada has grabbed headlines in the wake of the latest announcement about planning travel to the country for the World Cup

The Facebook post detailed what is expected of any applicant applying for a Canadian visa to watch the games

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Canada

Canada has got people talking in the wake of its new statement ahead of the 2026 World Cup, issuing a caution to prospective travellers to the country.

This comes after the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Facebook page in March 2025 warned foreign travellers to be cautious in their plans to relocate to Canada.

Canada cautions travellers about red flags in visa applications. Photo credit: @Chris Tanouye FIFA/Getty Images, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The statement advised applicants not to trust middlemen with false promises of assisting them to move to the country.

It also warned that no one can guarantee a visa or entry into the country, adding that applicants are responsible for their application process.

It announced that persons who present fake documents during the application process may be banned from entering the country for 5 years.

“Beware of immigration agents who promise entry to Canada for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. No one can guarantee you a Canadian visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA). You’re responsible for all the information in your application, even if a representative completes it for you. Make sure all your documents are accurate, or you could risk a 5-year ban,” the statement read.

Canada announces plan to slap a 5-year visa on applicants. Photo credit: @JOE KLAMAR / Getty Images, @ Cindy Ord /Getty Images

Source: UGC

This statement comes as Ghanaians have begun making preparations for the competition, as it will be hosting some of its games.

Canada has tightened measures aimed at ensuring persons coming into the country do not have ulterior motives besides attending the World Cup.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 200 likes and comments.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to the caution by Canada

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post shared opinions on the disclosure by the government.

Mariel Bustos opined:

“Does anyone know of any company or agency that provides work permits or helps people go work in Canada in any type of trade?”

Leo Leo indicated:

“It’s more difficult to get a FIFA ticket than getting a visa.”

Megan Lee opined:

“I bet there will be thousands of asylum seekers after the game.”

Francis Monteiro opined:

“I am 80 years old. I gave biometrics in Mumbai but message says we need biometrics. Please help.”

Glory Edet Mem stated:

“I wish to go to Canada.”

Mariel Bustos opined;

"Does anyone know of any company or agency that provides work permits or helps people go work in Canada in any type of trade?"

Leo Leo indicated;

"Its more difficult to get a fifa ticket than getting a visa"

Megan Lee opined;

"I bet there will be thousands of asylum seekers after the game"

Francis Monteiro opined;

"I am 80 yrs I gave biometric in Mumbai but message says we need biometric Please help."

Glory Edet Mem statd;

"I wish go to Canada."

US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana

In a related development, it was reported that the US had reversed its visa restrictions imposed on Ghana.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the reversal, stating that Ghanaian nationals can now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas after limitations on some countries were eased.

He stated that the reversal followed months of high-level diplomatic negotiations after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Ghana and several other countries in July of this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh