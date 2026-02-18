The Internal Security Services issued an official update regarding the aptitude test for Police and Immigration WASSCE applicants

The announcement explained why Police and Immigration applicants cannot yet access the test, while colleagues from other services have already started

Posted on the CSERP portal, the update urged applicants to remain calm, stay alert, and wait for further instructions

Facilitators of the security service recruitment have announced that two of the test environments are not yet ready for access on the official portal.

In a statement posted on the CSERP portal, officials explained that the exercise, initially scheduled to begin on February 18, 2026, is experiencing delays as two of the service-specific test environments remain incomplete.

The affected services are the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service, meaning applicants for these categories will have to remain patient and monitor their portal closely for updates.

Currently, the aptitude test is available only to applicants for the Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana Fire Service.

The announcement on the CSERP clarified that police and immigration candidates would receive notifications once their respective test environments are finalised and uploaded.

“The test is currently available for Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Fire Service applicants. The test environment for Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service applicants is still being set up. Applicants will be notified immediately upon completion. Good luck,” the CSERP announcement read.

Mugabe Maase cautions Muntaka over recruitment process

In a related development, popular broadcast journalist Salifu Mugabe Maase has raised concerns about the ongoing recruitment processes into the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, and the Prison Service.

The process, which began in November 2025, is currently at the aptitude test stage, where applicants are being examined on logical reasoning and sequence, general knowledge, English, and Mathematics.

Unlike in previous years, when the examination was taken in person at different designated centres, this year's aptitude test is being conducted online from February 10, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

However, applicants taking the online aptitude test, which was introduced to prevent overcrowding at the centres following the El-Wak Stadium stampede, have reportedly been facing challenges with the system, with social media awash with several complaints.

Speaking on his Inside Politics show on Radio XYZ, which is also telecast on TV XYZ, Mugabe Maase claimed he had received a divine vision that the online aptitude test would backfire.

"All those who advised that the aptitude test for the ongoing recruitment into the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service and Prison Service should be conducted online, I want to tell them that it will backfire. Mark this on the wall," he said.

He said applicants from rural and hard-to-reach parts of the country would face challenges taking the online test due to internet issues.

The broadcast journalist consequently urged the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, to immediately halt the online test and revert to the old system, where applicants took the exams in person.

"This will prevent the majority of the applicants, especially those in the villages. We are all aware of the internet problem in this country. How many people even own laptops with cameras to take this test? Some of them will even return home from the farm to meet a power outage," he stated.

"I don't want things to go bad for anyone to criticise President John Mahama when Muntaka is the one who caused it. This is the first time you are trying this, but it won't work. The angels have revealed to me that it won't work. So listen to this advice and allow the kids [applicants] to take the test in person like it was in the past," he advised.

Security Service applicants cry over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that applicants in the ongoing internal security recruitment took to social media to vent their spleen over the online aptitude test.

In a TikTok video shared by @headlines_and_beyond_bkp, several applicants had complained that they were not at fault.

