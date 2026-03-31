A Ghanaian youth’s call for restructuring the medical screening payment sparked nationwide discussion among security service applicants online

Frustration grew as qualified applicants awaited SMS notifications ahead of the medical screening, fearing delays could affect their next stage of recruitment

President John Dramani Mahama addressed concerns over the security service recruitment, assuring the public that fairness and transparency remain priorities

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As the deadline for SMS notifications nears, tension continues to rise among qualified security service applicants.

Many are still awaiting messages from the Ministry of Interior regarding their scheduled medical screening.

Concerns rise as qualified security service applicants await SMS notifications from the Ministry of Interior. Image credit: Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A concerned Ghanaian citizen has called on government authorities to collect medical screening fees only from candidates who successfully qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The appeal was made in response to a Facebook post by popular content creator Dora Esinam, who shared guidance on checking applicants’ status.

In his comment, the young man wrote:

"They should let them do the medicals before the payment of the medical fee, and only those who qualify for the training should pay."

The post and comment section have since sparked wide discussion online, with applicants sharing their frustrations over the delay in receiving SMS notifications and the uncertainty surrounding the fee. Many expressed concern that requiring payment before qualification could create unnecessary financial pressure on candidates who may not advance.

Currently, the exact cost of the medical screening has not been officially published. However, the former Defence Minister and Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Aduna Nitiwul, previously hinted that the fee might be around GHC 1,600. In response to public concerns, he suggested the amount should be reduced to GHC 500 to ease the burden on applicants.

With the official screening scheduled to commence on April 6, 2026, applicants and observers alike are urging the Ministry to provide clarity on both the timing of SMS notifications and the fee structure, ensuring a transparent and fair process for all qualified candidates.

Read the Facebook post and its comments below.

Applicants share frustration as SMS deadline nears

Also, qualified security service applicants have expressed growing frustration over delays in receiving SMS notifications from the Ministry of Interior regarding their scheduled medical screening.

The Ministry had previously indicated that the SMS would provide details on when and where applicants should report for the medical screening, which is officially set to begin on April 6, 2026.

However, as the communicated deadlines for March 29 and March 31, 2026, approached, many applicants reported that they had not yet received the messages.

Qualified security service applicants express frustration over delayed SMS notifications for upcoming medical screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior, Ghana Armed Forces/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Following a Facebook post by the Ministry of Interior about the upcoming medical screening, concerned applicants took to the comments section to voice their worries. Several mentioned that the waiting period was creating unnecessary stress, with some expressing concern about missing their scheduled appointments once the SMS notifications are sent.

The Ministry has emphasised that the SMS notifications are intended to guide qualified candidates through the medical screening process and ensure that everyone attends at their designated time. Applicants are urged to monitor their mobile phones closely and to follow any official communication from the Ministry.

Mahama breaks silence on security services recruitment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama has weighed in on the brouhaha surrounding the ongoing internal security service recruitment.

Speaking to the Ghanaian community in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 26, 2026, President Mahama dismissed claims that the recruitment exercise was fraught with favouritism.

According to the President, the digital system deployed by the Ministry of the Interior has ensured fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

Source: YEN.com.gh