A Ghanaian man has been deported after it was discovered that he did not have legal status to live in Canada

Maame Pokuwaa, in providing an update on the deportation, raised concerns about how the man was treated

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

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A Ghanaian man in Canada has reportedly been deported back to his home country.

The disclosure was made by Maame Pokuah, a popular Ghanaian content creator based in Canada.

A Ghanaian man has been deported from Canada after it was determined he had no legal status. Photo credt:@BlackCat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a viral video shared by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Maame Pokuah appeared emotional as she announced that the young man, known as Yaw Daa, had been deported to Ghana.

She, however, raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding his deportation, stating that the man was not given any time to prepare adequately for his departure.

According to her, the man was sent back to Ghana in the same clothes he was wearing when he was apprehended and taken to the deportation centre almost a week ago.

She appealed to authorities in Ghana to look into the matter, especially regarding the handling and treatment of Ghanaians who have been deported.

She also advised Ghanaians in Canada without legal status to be cautious in their dealings and movements, stating that Canadian immigration authorities act swiftly once individuals are apprehended.

In this case, she stated that the Ghanaian man was taken into the deportation centre immediately after it was discovered that he had no legal status to live in the country.

Maame Pokuah and Serwaa Broni have been following the case and the arrest of the Ghanaian ever since it went viral.

The duo even took it upon themselves to visit him at the centre, hoping to secure his release, but to no avail.

A deported Ghanaian man who was studying at a Canadian university speaks on his troubles. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the post had generated over 50 comments and 1000 likes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man deported from Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the deportation of the Ghanaian man.

Treasureturbangh stated:

"Since yesterday, I have been moving from your page to Serwaa’s page just to see the end of this. May God bless you ladies; you did all that you could. May Ghana favour him."

M N A opined:

"I'm very sad paaaa... but you and Serwaa have done your best. You've tried for him. God bless you."

babycash411 indicated:

"That’s how it is. The same thing happened to my brother in the US."

Maame Serwah added:

"Same here in Germany. You will not take anything."

Ghanaian couple in Sweden deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple in Sweden had been deported.

The couple were found not to have met the legal requirements to work in the country and was instructed to return home.

Although the woman was lucky enough to get a job, she was later informed that her immigration status did not permit her to work in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh