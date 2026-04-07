A young man has warned Ghanaian internet scammers, known as Sakawa or Game Boys, to be wary of the ruling NDC

He contrasted this with the NPP era, when, he said, many fraudsters were shielded from arrest and extradition by the FBI

His comments came amid the extradition trial of Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica, sparking widespread debate on social media

A young man has stirred controversy on social media after cautioning Ghanaian internet scammers, also known as Sakawa or Game Boys, to be wary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed that the NDC does not have the best interests of the Game Boys at heart.

Ghanaian Game Boys warned against voting for NDC, led by President John Mahama, amid Abu Trica's extradition trial. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media, the young, unidentified man said that during the era of the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP), many Sakawa boys were shielded from arrest and extradition to the US by the FBI.

However, since the NDC took over the reins of government, they have become a continental ally of the FBI, allegedly assisting in the arrest and extradition of Ghanaian citizens on charges of fraud and money laundering.

He consequently advised all Game Boys in Ghana against voting for the party, claiming they would not protect them.

"Let me say this to the Game Boys and the Sakawa Boys… and also remind them that when the NPP was in power, did they hear of or see any fraudsters being arrested? I don’t condone fraud, but under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the national security services and the FBI were protecting the citizens of Ghana," he claimed.

"Do you think that when Nana Addo was in power the FBI did not come to Ghana? Did you hear what the Attorney General said? He said even if we were supposed to exchange Abu Trica for Ken Ofor-Atta, we would extradite him. Did he say that? Today, all the fraudsters have gone into hiding. This should guide you on which political party to vote for in Ghana," he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Details of Abu Trica's extradition trial

The young man made these remarks while sharing his views on the extradition trial of Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but who is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng.

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

After several months of trial, the Gbese High Court on Friday, March 27, 2026, ruled for Abu Trica to be extradited to the US to answer for his alleged crimes.

The judge also gave the embattled Swedru-based socialite's legal team, led by Barker-Vormawor, a timeframe to challenge the court's decision.

Oliver Baker-Vormawor's competence questioned by Abu Trica's friend after Gbese High Court cleared path for FBI's extradition request. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Abu Trica’s friend questions Baker-Vormawor’s competence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an associate of Abu Trica had publicly questioned the competence of his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in the ongoing extradition case.

In a viral video, the man nicknamed “Money in the Bag” criticised the legal strategy and described the lead counsel as an “AI lawyer.”

The remarks come after the Gbese High Court granted the defence team a limited window to challenge the extradition decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh