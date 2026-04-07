Man arrested for allegedly setting his wife's house ablaze over cheating suspicions with a lover abroad

The suspect, Patrick Agyemang Yeboah, was reportedly in some emotional turmoil over the issue

A friend of the suspect remains tight-lipped about the alleged arson, amid investigations by the police

A man has allegedly set his wife's house on fire in Kumasi over suspicions that she was cheating with a man in the UK.

The suspect, Patrick Agyemang Yeboah, has since been arrested by the Ghana Police.

A man allegedly set his wife's house on fire over suspicions that she was cheating. Credit: poco_bw/Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Yeboah has since been arrested and is currently detained at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Asokwa.

Ghanaweb reported that Yeboah confided in a friend, who stood bail for him, about issues in marriage.

His wife had allegedly driven him out of their matrimonial home, a house that belongs to the woman's family, where he had been living.

Yeboah had reportedly contacted the man in the UK, whom he suspected his wife was having an affair with.

Due to emotional distress, he was said to have posted threatening messages on Facebook.

It is believed Yeboah had taken petrol and matches to his wife's house and set part of it on fire.

His friend has shied away from commenting on his friend's culpability.

"After speaking with the lady and watching some videos, parts of the kitchen were burnt, but I can't say Patrick took petrol to the house to set it ablaze. We will leave that to the police. From the video, parts of the house were burnt, but I can't emphatically say Patrick did it."

Notable arson cases over the past year

Notably, the official residence of Pearl Ankrah, the District Chief Executive for Afigya Kwabre South, was set ablaze.

This incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025, sparked widespread concern.

According to media reports, the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, meaning no casualties or injuries were reported.

Ankrah had faced threats because of contentions over her appointment to head the local government in the area.

Afigya Kwabre South DCE Pearl Ankrah's house is set ablaze by a suspected arsonist amid ongoing political tension. Credit: Pearl Ankrah

Source: Facebook

More tragically, A family of seven, including five children, died in a devastating fire that engulfed their home at Akyempim in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region on November 1, 2025.

The father in the family was said to be behind the arson attack.

UTV reported that the seven occupants, comprising two adults and five children, were trapped inside and could not be rescued.

The suspect allegedly locked the victims in a bedroom before setting it ablaze and fleeing into a nearby bush.

Ghanaian in the UK found guilty of arson attack

In July 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that a British-Ghanaian in the UK, Nii Mensah, was among three men found guilty of an arson attack on a London warehouse linked to Ukraine.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside other convicts, Jakeem Rose, aged 23, and Ugnius Asmena, aged 20.

Reuters reported that they were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Source: YEN.com.gh