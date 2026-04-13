Canada has taken a bold step to address the labour shortage, especially in the area of skilled workers

The government has therefore announced its goal to play a key role in recognising approximately 32,000 internationally trained professionals

A tool has been introduced where skilled workers can find out more information about the programme, which is intended to ensure their seamless integration

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The Canadian government has announced its intent to expedite the recognition of foreign skilled workers under its Foreign Credential Recognition (FCR) Program for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The new initiative seeks to address the challenges skilled immigrants face in their quest to get their foreign qualifications recognised, hence affording them a pathway to work in certain fields.

Canada opens the door for skilled professionals to integrate easily into the country's job market under the FCR programme @David Sacks/Getty Images, ANDREJ IVANOV/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this vein, Foreign Credential Recognition (FCR) will assist foreign skilled workers to integrate into the Canadian labour market by supporting credential recognition and employment in their respective fields.

The Canadian government will sign agreements with provinces, regulatory bodies, professional associations, and credential assessment agencies to expedite the recognition of skilled immigrants and help them obtain their licenses faster, targeting approximately 32,000 internationally trained professionals.

In doing so, the government will provide funding to organisations to offer services such as faster credential-recognition processes, FCR loan support, and employment assistance linked to Canadian work experience.

The government will also provide loans ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 to assist immigrant skilled workers in paying for licensing and exam fees, additional education, tuition, and other costs associated with getting their qualifications accepted in Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), it will continue to partner with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and provincial partners to address concerns that prevent internationally trained professionals from entering regulated occupations.

At the moment, IRCC provides pre-arrival services to eligible permanent residents.

This initiative will benefit Ghanaian professionals in sectors such as healthcare jobs like nurses, doctors, pharmacists, medical laboratory technicians, and dentists, as well as engineering jobs, teaching jobs, and business and finance roles such as accountants, financial analysts, and auditors.

Canada’s effort to bring in more trained professionals over the next year reflects the country’s commitment to addressing labour shortages in key areas of its workforce with qualified newcomers.

Canada announces moves aimed at employing more foreign skilled workers. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreign Credential Recognition in Canada Tool

In demonstrating its commitment, a tool dubbed the Foreign Credential Recognition in Canada Tool has been introduced.

This tool helps foreign workers determine whether their profession or trade is regulated in the province or territory where they want to work.

It will also help them find the regulatory body for the profession or trade, and learn about job descriptions, career opportunities, average salaries, and jobs in their profession.

Applicants must meet regulatory requirements, which differ by occupation and province.

Canada announces Express Entry programme

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has announced it is seeking foreign nationals to come and work in the country.

A Facebook post on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) page, however, clarified that the opportunity is for skilled professionals in specific areas under the Express Entry category.

Source: YEN.com.gh