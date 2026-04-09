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Ex-Police Officer Chasing 'American dream' Shares His Reasons For Quitting Ghana Police Service
Family and Relationships

Ex-Police Officer Chasing 'American dream' Shares His Reasons For Quitting Ghana Police Service

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • A former officer of the Ghana Police Service has explained the reasons behind his decision to leave the Service for opportunities in the United States
  • According to the former officer, there were several avenues through which the Service can generate revenue for the welfare of its staff
  • His remarks have sparked debate online about the welfare of police and the feasibility of his suggestions

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A former officer of the Ghana Police Service, now residing in Manhattan, has sparked debate online after explaining why he left the Service to pursue opportunities in the United States.

In a video shared on TikTok, the ex-officer cited low salaries within the Ghana Police Service as a major factor behind his decision to relocate.

Ghana Police Service, Ghana diaspora, Police salaries Ghana, US Ghanaian, TikTok Ghana, Public sector Ghana, National development
A former Ghana Police officer has shared why he left the Service for the United States. He cited low salaries as a major concern. Photo credit: Africanway/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

He noted that the earnings were insufficient to guarantee financial stability and independence.

Despite his concerns about remuneration, he suggested that the Service has the potential to generate additional revenue to improve staff welfare.

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According to him, the Police administration could introduce measures to supplement government funding and enhance salaries.

He proposed the implementation of a structured instant fine system for road traffic offenders, arguing that such a policy could serve as a significant source of revenue for both the Service and the state.

Drawing on his experiences abroad, he stated that many developed countries rely on fines and penalties as part of broader strategies to raise funds for development projects.

His comments have since generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting his views on alternative revenue generation, while others have questioned the practicality and implications of such measures.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Man discusses harsh reality of US life

A Ghanaian man living in the United States has taken to TikTok to share candid advice with young people hoping to travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

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Ghana Police Service, Ghana diaspora, Police salaries Ghana, US Ghanaian, TikTok Ghana, Public sector Ghana, National development
The Ghanaian man shared his advice on TikTok, warning youth about the dangers of illegal migration. Photo credit: Mustii/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Speaking from personal experience, he urged the youth to follow the right procedures when seeking entry into foreign countries, particularly the United States, to avoid the harsh realities associated with illegal migration.

According to him, life as an undocumented immigrant can be extremely difficult, with limited access to stable jobs, healthcare, and other essential services.

He noted that these struggles can take a serious toll on one’s mental health, sometimes pushing individuals into depression.

He further explained that obtaining legal documentation after entering the country illegally can take up to a decade, describing it as a costly mistake that could significantly delay personal progress.

“Ten years without papers can set you back in life,” he said, adding that such a period could feel like making only a year’s worth of progress due to constant limitations and uncertainty.

He therefore advised young people to be patient and use the appropriate channels when planning to travel abroad, stressing that doing things the right way is the safest path to long-term success.

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Watch the TikTok video here:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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