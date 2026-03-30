An emotional video of Akosua Serwaa consoling Ernestina Fosuh, the sister of the late Daddy Lumba, has surfaced, causing a stir online

The heartfelt scene happened during Team Legal Wives' organised controversial celebration of life for the highlife legend's first wife

Akosua Serwaa's kind gesture to her sister-in-law has sparked admiration on social media, as Ghanaians have shared varied opinions

A trending video of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, consoling her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosuh, has sparked a massive reaction on social media.

Akosua Serwaa warms the heart as she consoles Ernestina Fosuh, Daddy Lumba's sister, during her recent celebration of life. Image credit: Percy Appeagyie, @thbbcghana, @dadzietv

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, some of his family members and loved ones organised an event to celebrate the life of Akosua Serwaa at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The event saw several loved ones present to show their appreciation to the female music producer, and this included Papa Shee, the sisters of Akosua Serwaa, as well as the Ekuona Royal Family, the newly appointed head, who was seen in his official clothes.

Akosua Serwaa comforts Ernestina Fosuh

In a video from the celebration of life that has caught the attention of many on social media, Akosua Serwaa was seen comforting her sister-in-law, who burst into tears when her brother's song was being played at the event.

Ernestina Fosuh, who was seen in her white caba and sleet attire, was seen seated beside Lumba's first wife, who was also in her black outfit as custom demands.

The kind gesture from Akosua Serwaa has sparked massive reactions as Ghanaians have flooded the comment section to share their opinion.

The TikTok video of Akosuah Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa and Enerstina's video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the video of Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh went viral.

Naa Anyame wrote:

"Let me show this to those haters who said, and she didn't cry mpo. I think they want her to be on the floor and cry Rivers of tears."

Felicia wrote:

"This life, fight for your own. 10m dollars does not lose value with betrayal."

Victoria Sika wrote:

"Aww, see how nice it looks. They consoled each other."

Kofi wrote:

"So the widow is rather consoling her sister-in-law.'

Akosua Serwaa's sisters arrive for life celebration

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Akosua Serwaa's sisters and other family members arrived in Ghana for Daddy Lumba's celebration of life. However, the event couldn't hold due to a court injunction filed by Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, also known as Abusuapanin Tupac.

In a video that went viral, Akosua Serwaa, who also arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, was seen welcoming the family.

Another footage showed Akosua Serwaa, dressed in black, interacting with those who had arrived as Ebi Se Eye Aduro, one of her late husband's songs that he dedicated to her, played in the background.

The TikTok video is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin, Victor Kofi Owusu, files an injunction against a celebration of life for the singer. Image credit: @thebbcghana

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa speaks after celebration of life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa broke her silence after her controversial celebration of life.

In a press release, she expressed her gratitude to all members of Team Legal Wives who made it to the event.

She detailed the struggles her team went through to organise the ceremony, and outlined some alleged sabotage.

Source: YEN.com.gh