Akosua Serwaa's family has strongly denied claims of neglect during her legal battles over Daddy Lumba's estate

In a video, Serwaa's youngest sister reaffirmed family support amidst public misconceptions, explaining why they are not seen

The sister and other relatives have arrived in Ghana ahead of the celebration of life event for Serwaa

The immediate family of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has denied suggestions that they have neglected her amid the saga around her late husband's estate.

In a trending video, Serwaa's sister, Kaakyire, has stated that the family was very much in support of their relative.

The Germany-based Serwaa has been embroiled in many controversies and legal battles since her husband passed away on July 26, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa's youngest sister opens up on family support amid Daddy Lumba saga. Photo source: Dadzie TV, BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa's legal battles over Daddy Lumba

Her bid to be considered the sole legal wife of Daddy Lumba hit a snag after the Kumasi High Court ruled that the documents of her 'civil marriage' in Germany, which she presented, were not acceptable and thus made her a co-wife to Odo Broni under customary law.

Following the rule, Serwaa declared her intention to appeal and subsequently abstained from her Lumba's funeral after the then family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, refused to heed the concerns of her and Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu.

After Daddy Lumba’s controversial funeral on December 13, 2025, his immediate family members, led by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and Papa Shee, announced a second event in his honour.

Watch the YouTube video of Daddy Lumba's funeral below:

Court puts Lumba's celebration of life in limbo

After it was announced, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu filed an injunction against it at the Accra High Court.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2025, which saw Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, all appear before the Accra High Court.

After the deliberations, the case was adjourned to April 23, 2026, throwing the fate of the planned celebration into limbo.

Moments after the court's decision, Papa Shee spoke to the media, claiming there would be a celebration, but this time around, not for the late Daddy Lumba but for his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa's sisters and other family members arrive from abroad ahead of celebration of life. Photo source: Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Kaakyire and other relatives of Serwaa arrived in Accra on Thursday, March 26, 2026, for the celebration of the life of their sister.

Akosua Serwaa's sister explains family's support

Answering bloggers' questions about why the family seems to have abandoned Akosua Serwaa while people on social media fight for her, Kaakyire argued that was not the case.

She noted that Akosua Serwaa was not alone in her battle, but had the full backing of the family.

According to her, Serwaa's siblings and family members were not actively being seen around her because almost everyone of them is living abroad.

"It is not like she [Serwaa] does not have siblings or family. When it comes to support and prayers, we always have her back, but we are all living abroad. We cannot abandon her. So please tell thoise concerned," she explained.

She thanked Serwaa's lovers and prayed for God's blessings for them for their wholehearted support.

"God bless all of you. She has not paid any of you, but you are supporting her because you have good hearts and know what is right so God should bless everyone of you," she said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Odo Broni's reacts Celebration of Life ruling

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni's sister had reacted to reports that the celebration of life event of the late Daddy Lumba will not hold due to court formalities.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, she could be seen in bed, calmly dancing to one of Sarkodie's hit songs with the caption “Eka aba fie”.

Source: YEN.com.gh