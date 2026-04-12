Afua Asantewaa's estranged husband has publicly addressed their problems in their marriage amid their separation saga

In a video, Kofi Owusu Aduonum detailed the current state of his marriage with his wife and made an emotional plea to Ghanaians

Afua Asantewaa's husband's remarks about their marital issues have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of media personality and former Guinness World Records (GWR) participant Afua Asantewaa, has publicly broken his silence amid their recent marital problems.

Afua Asantewaa's husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum says he and his wife have resolved their issues after their recent separation. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Records (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025 after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, capturing the essence of the workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband addresses their marital problems

In a phone conversation on UTV Ghana's 'United Showbiz' show on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Kofi Owusu Aduonum noted that he and his wife were living in separate homes abroad due to their issues, and that she had been unfairly attacked by critics.

Afua Asantewaa's husband stated that he and his estranged wife had physically met and resolved their issues after their separation.

Kofi asked Ghanaians to pray for him and his wife as they worked to restore their marriage.

He said:

"We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians are prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems."

A video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum in Canada resurfaces amid their separation saga. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @slimjae_gh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa's husband speaking about their marital crisis is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pamelasasu commented:

"Aww, I am tearing. Nyame ne hene ampa. God bless you and your marriage. Worst things do happen, so never mind. Just manage your home."

Lord Kuzzy said:

"This guy is just wise. I have said that he is the kind I would want marrying my daughter."

Sandra wrote:

"They made us third person ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

Shakespeare commented:

"Masa, there is more to what the man is saying o. I don’t believe a thing 😂."

Afua Asantewaa and husband's Canada video emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband together in Canada emerged online amid their marital issues.

In the video purportedly recorded in February 2026, the estranged married couple shared a heartwarming moment on the streets.

Source: YEN.com.gh