Nakeeyat Dramani has warmed hearts with her reaction after a relative paid her a visit in school

The former Talented Kidz winner beamed with joy as she interacted with her visitor at the school assembly hall

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post were delighted that Nakeeyat is loving life at Mfantsiman Girls'

Nakeeyat Dramani, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner, is relishing every moment of her time as a senior high school student at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS.

This comes as a relative of hers, known on TikTok as @minat_couturegh, recently visited her at the Saltpond-based school during a visit day.

2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat rejoices as relative pays her a visit.

Source: TikTok

A now-viral video posted on her page captured the former Talented Kidz winner in her checkered uniform, seated at the school's assembly hall as she interacted with her guest.

Nakeeyat was all smiles as she enjoyed her ice cream.

Her relative also brought a variety of food, including pastries, balls of banku with fish, and more. Other videos of the visit showed Nakeeyat in a happy mood as she interacted with her visitor.

The TikTok user, in the caption of the post, expressed joy to have visited Nakeeyat in school, adding that seeing her in good spirits warmed her heart.

“Nothing warms my heart more than seeing Nakeeyat shine on Visiting Day. This girl will swim in food today”, the caption of the video read.

2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat sings a school ode as a relative visits her at Mfantisman Girls SHS.

Source: TikTok

Nakeeyat trims her hair for school

Nakeeyat recently sent social media into a frenzy after a video showing the moment she trimmed her hair went viral.

The video, which was posted by the salon where she got the haircut, captured the emotional moment the teenager walked into the barbering salon in a pensive mood.

After some deliberation on whether she was making the right decision, she finally agreed to let the barber trim her nice afro hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nakeeyat's time at Mfantsiman Girls'

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed joy to see that the talented poet is enjoying her time as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' School.

JOYNAALOVE indicated:

“It will not be easy for her ohhh because they will be expecting a lot from her,from academics to other extracurricular activities. May God give you the strength you need to complete successfully with flying colours.”

, stated:

“Her school mother is blessed.”

Bempomaa added:

“Visiting mpo nie na our day.”

Efuah_Sabie reacted:

“My girls always took balls of banku and chilli sauce with them to school, and I wonder how they preserved them.”

Love added:

“Deebee life oo. Even mine was not like this and I’ve completed. Wishing her a good stay at school.”

