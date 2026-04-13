A Nigerian man in Canada has triggered reactions online after detailing how he ended up in court in Canada

This comes after he sued his landlord and eventually won the case but expressed disappointment in the amount awarded to him

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the amount given to him

A Nigerian man in Canada has triggered reactions on social media after he opened up on a lawsuit he filed against his landlord.

Known on X as gamerwal, the man in the post said it all happened in 2022 after he decided he had had enough of his Canadian landlord and decided to sue him.

A Nigerian man takes a landlord in Canada to court and wins the case. Photo credit:@gamerwalt/X, Phamai Techaphan/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He recounted how a compatriot had advised him to drop the idea of suing the landlord, saying he might not get the relief he was seeking even if the case went in his favour.

Ignoring the advice, the man said the case was taken to court with the full backing of his supportive wife.

“In 2022, I took our landlord in Canada to court. A Nigerian brother told me I shouldn't, since na oyinbo get the house so they will favor themselves. I and my wife prayed over everything... and before then I had already done extensive research and was ready for a statement and to bring their attention to a certain case. I was so ready to represent my family like I had finished law school. I was watching so many lawyers before that day. Man was so ready.”

He said when the final determination was made by the court, he emerged victorious but felt disappointed after he learned of the compensation awarded to him.

He said the court ordered that the landlord pay back the security deposit, which was the money he had paid as a rent deposit for the house.

“Only for the judge to say the landlord did wrong and awarded us the security deposit. I was a little disappointed because I wanted to give a serious statement like a lawyer.”

A young man in Canada trends for suing landlord Photo credit:@Raimund Linke/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

He then shared a screenshot of the ruling, where his tenant was asked to pay $1,475, equivalent to about GH¢22,000.

The judgment of the court, according to the screenshot he shared, reads:

“Adewoyin v Real Life Rentals, 2022 SKORT 2150 (CanLII). The Tribunal ordered the return of $1,475 from the security deposit to the tenants after the landlord failed to comply with statutory notice requirements under The Residential Tenancies Act, 2006. The landlord’s failure to provide timely notice forfeited their right to retain the deposit.”

Below is the X post:

Reactions to man suing landlord in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their opinions on the disclosure made by the man.

@greatvicman stated:

“I was almost at this point before the landlord succumbed to higher reasoning when he saw the steps I was taking and released the remaining part of our deposit after many months of 'I no go gree'. They're so used to dealing with ignorant/timid immigrants.”

@VarlXii indicated:

“The judge wasn’t ready for any sustained and carry-on matter at all.”

@Dezignplugz stated:

“God did not come through, the law was on his side. In places where the law is king, you don’t need God to come through.”

Lady laments over rent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over the exorbitant rent charges in Accra.

Abena Crush, in a video, lamented about her struggles in finding affordable accommodation in the capital.

She said she moved from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to the Greater Accra Region to seek better opportunities, but the high rent charges made her regret the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh