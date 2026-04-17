Renowned gospel musician Bernice Ansah has alleged neglect from the NDC after actively campaigning for the party ahead of its 2024 electoral victory

She recounted a year and four months of overnight prayers, fasting, rallies and campaign efforts, saying she dedicated both her time and career to the party’s success

Her interview on ATV has attracted widespread attention online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to her claims of being sidelined after the elections

Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Ansah has raised concerns over what she describes as neglect by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the party’s return to power in 2024.

Gospel artist Bernice Ansah claims neglect from NDC after dedicated campaign support for the 2024 elections. Image credit: Bernice Ansah/Facebook

Source: UGC

The artist, known for songs such as Nya Nkwa and Turning Around, has long been vocal about her support for the NDC.

According to her, this public stance affected her career at the time the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in power, as she was allegedly sidelined for her political affiliation.

Speaking during an interview on ATV, Bernice Ansah stated that her name was often removed from performance line-ups.

“My name would be submitted for performances, and it would be taken out, with the explanation that it was a directive from above,” she said.

Despite her loyalty, the gospel musician expressed disappointment over what she sees as a lack of recognition from her party after its electoral success.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Bernice Ansah shares skipping bath to rally

She recounted the sacrifices she made in support of the NDC, including an intensive period of all-night prayers and fasting lasting one year and four months ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to her, she and her group committed themselves spiritually to the party’s victory.

She added that she was actively involved during the campaign period, performing at events and rallies, sometimes under challenging conditions.

On one occasion, she noted that she moved directly from an all-night prayer session to perform at a rally the following day without even taking a break.

Bernice Ansah maintained that she dedicated significant time and effort, including her career, to support the party. However, she indicated that since the NDC assumed power, she has not been invited to participate in any of its programmes.

“I am not asking for money from anyone. All I want is to be included among the artistes engaged for programmes,” she said.

She clarified that her concerns were not directed at the President but rather at party appointees responsible for media engagements and the selection of performers for official events, urging them to acknowledge her contributions.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Bernice Ansah’s neglect complaint sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below.

naro19_0 indicated:

"After elections, no campaign."

safety shared:

"Mine is worse, but I am keeping quiet even when I go to the radio or TV."

Kofi Monako shared:

"You have not seen anything."

Jah Guide wrote:

"The umbrella ☔ has no use when the rain stops."

Maame Akua Adeipena 🌹 wrote:

"Ɛyɛ zuu✌."

lana🦋 added:

"God of Nana Addo ✌️✌️."

Veteran actress Adjoa Pee complains of neglect from NDC despite past campaigns. Photo source: @bro_emma.official, @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress 'cries' out over neglect from NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a veteran Ghanaian actress, Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, popularly known as Adjoa Pee, has lamented the lack of support from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite her past campaigns for them.

In an interview with media personality Emmanuel Agyemang, popularly known as Bro Emmanuel, the actress shared that she had spoken to some leaders of the party for support since she returned from the US to Ghana.

However, she had not received any reward from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since they returned to power despite being one of their ardent campaigners since 2012.

Source: YEN.com.gh