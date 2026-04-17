A video of an American woman sharing her frustration over the recent power cuts has generated reactions online

She complained that the situation was affecting her as she works from home and sometimes has to depend on her phone as a source of light

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of her video also shared their views on her experiences in Ghana

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A young American lady who relocated to Ghana to start afresh has taken to social media to share her concerns.

In a video, the young lady, who seemed unhappy, lamented the power outage situation, popularly known as dumsor in local parlance.

A young American lady who left her job to move to Ghana complains over frequent power cuts Photo credit: @rarenecessity/TikTok, Mariano Sayno/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Having relocated to Ghana in July last year, the lady lamented that she had been experiencing frequent power cuts, something which was not the case when she first arrived.

"I have been having issues with the power in my community a lot recently to the point that it’s becoming almost an everyday thing, and it’s going off for hours at a time.

"I’m not sure, well, I’m sure it has much to do with current conflicts, but this is actually crazy. Something that used to happen once in a blue moon is now happening almost every day."

She explained that as someone who works from home, the power cuts are negatively impacting her, as she sometimes uses her phone as a source of light.

A young American lady delights as she relocates to Ghana. Photo credit: @rarenecessity/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video concluded with her seeking answers about what could be causing the current power outage situation.

"The fact that this is happening every day and I’m supposed to get on calls for my community, I’m supposed to be working from home, I have to use my other phone as a light. What is going on? Have you been having issues? All my people in Ghana, what’s been going on? This is getting crazy,” she said in the video.

At the time of writing this story, the video had allegedly raked in over 34,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to US lady complaining about dumsor

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the frequent power outages.

Naa_atswei stated:

“It was in the news that there will be frequent power outages in April because they’ll be working on transformers in Accra.”

William Gameli Senay opined:

“They’re upgrading the substations. It’ll be over in about six months. Just grin and bear it. Much respect.”

Pius_ stated:

“Expect outages in April because they are replacing the power transformers. It was announced. I’ve experienced it, not cool at all.”

Sandra commented:

“They said they are repairing it because all the cables are weak. I don’t know where you live, but they announce it in some places.”

Dave added:

“They made us believe they had solved issues surrounding dumsor.”

Obroni in Ghana advises against relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a white man living in Ghana advised African youths against relocating abroad in search of a better life.

The Dane said that life in Europe is not as easy as it is perceived and urged Africans to invest in businesses locally instead.

Source: YEN.com.gh