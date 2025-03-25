Dovey, a young Ghanaian lady, is celebrating her first anniversary as a Canadian citizen, marking a significant milestone in her life

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Dovey, has marked a significant milestone in her life since relocating abroad.

Dovey, who left Ghana many years ago in search of greener pastures overseas, is celebrating her first anniversary as a Canadian citizen.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates first anniversary as a Canadian citizen.

Taking to social media to count her blessings thus far, the young lady reflected on the challenges she overcame in her journey to become a Canadian citizen.

She further expressed gratitude to God for how far He had brought her, moving her from a place of obscurity to abundance.

"Today marks one year since I became a Canadian citizen! It wasn’t an easy journey, but I’m beyond grateful to God for this incredible blessing. Becoming a citizen is a huge achievement, and I’m so thankful for how my life is going right now. Cheers to growth, gratitude, and new opportunities!" she wrote in the caption of the video.

In a TikTok video shared on her page, Dovey was captured dancing on the pedestrian walkway in a street in front of her house.

Dovey's journey to becoming a Canadian citizen began when she moved to Canada several years ago, seeking a better life for herself and her relatives back home.

The Ghanaian lady has been living in Canada for many years.

After meeting the eligibility requirements, Dovey applied for citizenship and went through the necessary process, which included passing a citizenship test and taking the Oath of Citizenship.

Having secured her Canadian citizenship, the Ghanaian-born lady would enjoy the same rights and benefits as any other person born in the North American country.

Some of the rights and benefits available to Dovey include the right to vote, access to healthcare and education, and the freedom to travel around the world with a Canadian passport.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Ghanaian lady's video

The TikTok video shared by the Ghanaian lady sparked reactions from netizens/

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ike said:

"God your daughter is grateful."

@gonja65 also said:

"Congratulations my dear, may the lord see us through."

@McWise@07 commented:

"If no be bad governance anka how would one be happy being a citizen in another man's land. Congratulations anyway."

@KhingHansMov’t also commented:

"Am Proud To Be A Ghanaian. I Have My Ghana Card And Passport Too As Well. Ghana Will Be Great."

Ghanaian man secures Canadian PR

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man took to social media to share his success abroad.

The young man, identified as Albert Anum, disclosed that he had obtained permanent residency in Canada.

With the Canadian PR in hand, Albert could access many of the opportunities available to legal migrants in the country.

