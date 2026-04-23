Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has sparked growing concern online after reports of a troubling health situation, with fans closely monitoring updates around his condition

Fellow creator, Jarvis, shared emotional details about Peller’s struggles, confirming he had recently visited a hospital after days of worry and encouragement behind the scenes

Fans across social media have flooded timelines with goodwill messages, sending heartfelt wishes and support as Peller continues to receive medical attention and care

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller is reportedly battling a rare skin condition, according to fellow content creator Jarvis.

Nigerian streamer Peller faces health battles linked to a rare skin condition. Image credit: peller089/Instagram, @perller089/X

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, Jarvis indicated that Peller’s condition had become visible on parts of his body, raising concern among fans and followers. She explained that the exact cause of the illness remains uncertain.

“He’s not feeling fine. Peller is currently battling a rare skin disease that’s becoming visible on his body. I am hoping it does not appear on his face,” she said.

Jarvis suggested that the condition could possibly be linked to his frequent tours, especially exposure to strong sun conditions during travels in South Africa.

She further added that after several days of concern and attempts to get him to seek help, Peller had finally visited a hospital.

“Thank God he has gone to the hospital today because I have been begging him for long. I have also been trying my best to ensure he is eating,” she added.

The update has sparked concern among followers of the streamer, with many expressing well wishes as he seeks medical attention.

Watch Jarvis address Peller’s skin disease in the Instagram video below.

Peller complains about Stonebwoy to Rudeboy

Meanwhile, Peller, in an interaction with Rudeboy of P-Square fame, explained why he fell out with Stonebwoy, causing the Ghanaian singer to unfollow him on social media.

According to Peller, their relationship hit a snag after Stonebwoy's plans to fly him out of Nigeria to London for a show at the Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8 fell through.

Shortly after Stonebwoy soft-launched his plans, Peller announced his trip to Ghana sponsored by Shatta Wale.

After announcing the trip, Peller was caught in the rivalry between Stonebwoy and his fierce archrival, Shatta Wale.

Peller goes live with Rudeboy shortly after Stonebwoy's collaboration with Rudeboy's twin brother Shatta Wale. Phto source: Peller, Stonebwoy, Rudeboy

Source: Facebook

In his chat with Rudeboy, Peller stated that his expectation was for Stonebwoy to fly him out in a private jet from Nigeria to London.

"He's fighting with me... I first met Stonebwoy on TikTok livestream. I told him I wanted to come to Ghana. He said he was in America and I told him to fly me to America in a private jet but he said it was late or something like that," Peller said.

Speaking to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Peller's issues with Stonebwoy, he told YEN.com.gh,

"This misunderstanding has gone on for a while now. Peller's influence is red hot, and you can say if Shatta Wale beat Stonebwoy to it. Beyond that, there is a little agenda creeping in. For instance, Peller's interview with Rudeboy comes right when Rudeboy's twin, Mr P, released a collaboration with Stonebwoy. If you connect the dots, you can't help but realise that two factions have been created and alliances are being formed."

Why Stonebwoy unfollowed Peller?

According to Stonebwoy's PRO, Vida Adutwum, the musician's account is run by multiple people, and she would not be able to tell what exactly caused the issue.

Speaking on Onua FM, the show host asked whether executives close to Stonebwoy could post without prompting him. The new PRO said,

"As and when the artiste of the team wants to have certain relations with a certain personality, we can choose to follow or unfollow the person; it has nothing to do with another artiste."

Ghanaian slams Shatta Wale after Peller's trip to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Amankwah Trump has shared his frustrations about Peller's recent trip to Ghana sponsored by Shatta Wale.

According to the actor, the premium treatment Peller received from Shatta Wale and his team has never been extended to any Ghanaian.

Source: YEN.com.gh