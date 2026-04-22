Ghanaian opera singer turned Kubala leader Kofi Nino returned home after deportation and quickly shared his next plan during an airport interview

He pointed to the new location as the base for his new kingdom, describing it as the starting point of a wider expansion across Ghana

His bold declaration about authority over chiefs, politicians and institutions has already sparked strong reactions online

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Ghanaian opera singer turned self-styled king, Kofi Agyemang Offeh, has returned to Ghana after his deportation from Scotland and is already making headlines with his next move.

Kubala King announces where he will establish his new kingdom in Ghana after his return. Image credit: Moorishtribe, Kofi TV

Source: TikTok

Popular broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani met him at the Kotoka International Airport, where he granted an interview shortly after arrival. During the interaction, Kofi Nino made it clear that his mission is far from over.

Kofi Nino announced new Kingdom in Ghana

According to him, his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as “Sun City” and where “the sunshine starts in Ghana.”

He stated that this is where he intends to establish his kingdom again after the collapse of the Kubala camp in Scotland.

Kofi Nino insisted that his identity as King Atehene remains unchanged despite the deportation.

He explained that his authority is not tied to a specific location but follows him wherever he goes.

Speaking with confidence, he declared:

“I have come to take over Ghana, because I am the King of Kubala, everywhere I land I take dominion, where I establish my throne, so the time has come, everyone will bow before me, whether chiefs, politicians, or even the police are going to serve me.”

His comments have already sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning the practicality of his claims while others express curiosity about his next steps.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The man once known as Kofi Nino built his reputation as an opera singer before rebranding into a spiritual leader and self-proclaimed king.

His journey from music to monarchy has remained one of the most unusual transformations, and his return to Ghana appears to be opening a new chapter.

With Sunyani now at the centre of his plans, attention is shifting to what happens next and how authorities and traditional leaders may respond to his bold declarations.

Netizens reacted to Kubala King's announcement

Across social media, reactions to Kofi Nino’s announcement have been mixed and largely divided.

While some users expressed curiosity about his plans and questioned how far he intends to go with establishing a kingdom in Sunyani, others reacted with scepticism, raising concerns about legality and practicality.

Check out some comments below:

Rashmee1 commented:

"Maybe his upcoming movie is titled Kubala Kubala, because he's an actor."

Richard9able commented:

"In fact, drama will never cease in Ghana! Eeeei."

agyekumkwabena4208 commented:

"Why did they not give us Ofori Atta, but gave us our headache. We don't want him here; he wasn't acting like this when he travelled. So they should fix him before giving him back to us."

herexcellencyebba commented:

"Before he realised its will be too late for him."

Agyare Frank commented:

"This man is crazy man."

A Ghanaian man is arrested over immigration offences as the Kingdom of Kubala tribe he set up is evicted from a Scottish forest. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

King of Kubala arrested in Scotland

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of a self-styled African tribe have been evicted from their camp on council-owned land in the Scottish Borders.

The tribe called the Kingdom of Kubala was being led by a Ghanaian named Kofi Offeh, who calls himself King Atehene.

The group is made up of his wife, Jean Gasho, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and Kaura Taylor, who is their handmaiden.

Source: YEN.com.gh