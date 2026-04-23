Netizens are expressing deep sympathy for traders affected by a devastating fire that swept through the Ashaiman Tulaku Market, leaving many businesses destroyed

One of the most widely shared videos shows a female trader breaking down in tears as she recounts the total loss of her livelihood in the blaze

The disaster has reignited public debate over the recurring nature of market fires in Ghana and the urgent need for improved safety and prevention measures

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Social media users are expressing sympathy for a trader who has lost her entire business capital in a devastating fire that swept through the Ashaiman Tulaku Market.

In a viral video widely circulating online, the visibly distraught woman is seen breaking down in tears as she recounts how the fire destroyed her livelihood, leaving her with nothing.

A trader breaks down in tears after losing her goods in the Ashaiman Tulaku Market fire. Photo credit: BloggerBooth/X

Source: Twitter

According to the trader, she deals in groundnuts and had 18 bags of stock stored in the market at the time of the fire outbreak.

She explained that each bag costs GH¢1,800, meaning she has lost an estimated GH¢64,000 worth of goods in the incident.

The emotional scene has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many users sympathising with her plight and sharing messages of support.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Widespread destruction at Tulaku Market

The trader’s situation is one of several similar stories emerging from the Ashaiman Tulaku Market fire, where many traders are reported to have lost goods worth millions of cedis.

Firefighters fought hard to bring the market fire at Ashaiman Tulaku under control. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Victims continue to count their losses as they appeal for assistance to recover from the devastating incident.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were eventually able to bring the blaze under control after battling the flames.

However, traders say the damage had already been done before firefighters contained the situation.

The immediate cause of the fire remains unknown, as investigations are expected to be launched to determine what triggered the outbreak.

The incident has reignited public concern over the recurring nature of market fires across the country and the need for stronger safety measures in crowded trading spaces.

Watch the viral TikTok video here:

Netizens empathise with Traders at Ashaiman

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to commiserate and call for support for traders who have lost their livelihood to the market fire. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

One God commented:

"Too many illegal connections in wooden shops, with a lot of substances(flammable and inflammable)kept together."

Kofi Appiah-Danquah posted:

"Very unfortunate!!! Our markets are not well taken care of. No proper demarcations for easy access in times like these. Even those that are well designed, traders often occupy them without appreciating their value. Our traders, because of fear of losing their trading spots won’t allow for a more modern design and building of old and existing structures to meet a certain minimum standard of quality and convenience for all. Is it just a question of the stage of our development or do we just not want progress?"

Mr Neat said:

"Could it be possible to mount systems at vantage points like these markets, such that in a situation like this, you won't have to wait for fire service but could start something with those mounted systems that could reduce the fire?"

Fire incident at Saglemi housing project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the fire service successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at the Saglemi Housing project.

The fire engulfed five 40-foot containers previously used as offices for the contractors on-site.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known; however, the fire service said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh