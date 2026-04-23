A top envoy to Donald Trump has reportedly urged FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the 2026 World Cup

The proposal comes amid uncertainty over Iran’s participation due to escalating Middle East tensions

Meanwhile, Italy missed out on a third consecutive World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties

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A fresh wave of controversy has swept through world football after a proposal linked to Donald Trump suggested a dramatic alteration to the 2026 FIFA World Cup lineup.

At the heart of the debate is a reported push to replace Iran with Italy, following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A special envoy to Donald Trump wants Italy to replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup. Photos by NurPhoto and Marcio Machado - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why envoy wants Italy to replace Iran

The idea is said to have been floated by US envoy Paolo Zampolli, who reportedly raised it with Gianni Infantino.

His argument extends beyond sporting merit, touching on diplomatic considerations between Washington and Rome.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Zampolli explained his stance:

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."

The suggestion comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Reports of military action involving the United States and Israel have intensified scrutiny around Iran’s participation, especially with all their group matches scheduled to take place on American soil.

Concerns have also been raised within Iran. The country’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali acknowledged logistical and security challenges, while the national federation explored the possibility of moving fixtures away from the United States.

Iran is set to play all three of their World Cup group games in the United States. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA's stance on Iran's WC participation

Despite mounting pressure, FIFA has remained firm.

The global governing body has rejected proposals to relocate matches to Mexico and insists that the competition will proceed as planned.

Infantino has already shut down speculation about any change to the qualified teams, stating clearly, as cited by ESPN:

"The Iranian team is coming, for sure,"

Earlier discussions had also pointed to Iraq as a potential replacement, but their playoff victory over Bolivia effectively ended that possibility.

For Italy, the situation adds intrigue, as the four-time world champions missed out via the UEFA playoffs – lending some weight to the proposal put forward by Paolo Zampolli.

Ultimately, the decision rests with FIFA, which, under its World Cup regulations, has the authority to select any replacement should Iran withdraw.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would be expected to push for a team from its region, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as a logical candidate after narrowly missing out on qualifying.

However, unlike Italy, the UAE lack significant World Cup pedigree, with their only appearance coming in 1990, where they exited at the group stage without a win.

Iran faces sanction if they boycott WC

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA holds full authority if Iran withdraws from the 2026 World Cup.

Any boycott of the tournament could attract sanctions, including a fine of at least 250,000 Swiss francs.

Source: YEN.com.gh