The CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe's gorgeous wife, has been called to the Ghana Bar

The proud husband and watchmaker broke the news on his official social media pages with adorable photos

Some social media users have congratulated Ghanaian lady Ferozar Dzamefe after her photos emerged online

The chief executive of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe's beautiful wife, has been called to the bar.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Ferozar Dzamefe, who was among the 824 lawyers who were called to be solicitors and barristers of the court of Ghana.

CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe and his wife, Ferozar Dzamefe poses after she gets called to the Bar. Photo credit: @Anthony Dzamefe.

Source: Instagram

Caveman Watches CEO's wife becomes a lawyer

In an emotional post, Ghanaian watchmaker Anthony Dzamefe took to social media to celebrate the honour his wife has brought to their family by becoming a lawyer.

The award-winning craftsman, known for promoting made-in-Ghana watches on international platforms, shared joyful moments as he posed with his wife in a viral photoshoot.

Anthony Dzamefe touched the hearts of many as he praised his wife for being an industrious woman and a woman of faith who continues to break glass ceilings with her success.

“Watching her overcome every challenge, balancing rigorous studies, career obstacles, and family life, has been truly inspiring. Her achievement is a testament to perseverance, faith, and the relentless pursuit of purpose."

“Behind every success story is a journey of courage and faith. Today, we celebrate a new chapter, one that reminds us that dreams, when pursued with passion, truly come alive,” he added.

Caveman Watches CEO shares his rags-to-riches story

Ghanaian entrepreneur Anthony Dzamefe has shared his tumultuous entrepreneurial journey in a viral video.

Anthony Dzamefe stated that he came from a poor background and his hustle started early on in Ho, Ghana's Volta Region, with his birth mother.

CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe donates uniforms to the needy before his wife Ferozar Dzamefe gets called to the Bar. Photo credit: @Ferozar Dzamefe.

Source: Twitter

In the viral post, he highlighted that he learnt his business skills and strategies from his mother understood that his mother who needed help to take care of his three siblings.

He lived mostly with his self-employed mother, who sold ice cream and snacks, and was a native of Lume in the Volta Region.

Caveman Watches features Fred Amugi on its billboard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fred Amugi, a legendary actor from Ghana, who has realised his ambition of having his picture shown on a billboard while serving as an ambassador for a company.

Caveman Watches, a watch company founded by Ghanaians, negotiated an endorsement agreement with Mr Amugi in an effort to make this a reality.

The CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, was praised by many Ghanaians for choosing to work with the talented actor.

Source: YEN.com.gh