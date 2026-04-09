Kwame Atta, the farmer popular for making the statement "Mahama wo de yɛn ka", has sparked fresh reactions in a fresh video that has gained online traction

According to him, he needed to enjoy the fruits of his labour because he earned it through toil, sweat and hard labour

The new video has triggered mixed reactions, with some celebrating him and others revisiting the cocoa pricing debate

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Kwame Amoako Atta, the Ghanaian cocoa farmer widely known for the viral phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” has sparked fresh conversation on social media after a video showed him enjoying a meal following payment for his cocoa beans.

In the video, which has been circulating on TikTok and other platforms, Kwame Amoako Atta is seen treating himself to what appears to be a hearty feast shortly after receiving money from a cocoa merchant.

Kwame Amoako Atta, known for the viral phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” has resurfaced in a new video. Photo credit: CocoaFarmer111/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While enjoying the meal, he remarked that he was reaping the fruits of his labour, noting that he deserved to enjoy the fruits of his hard work and dedication.

The farmer first gained public attention during protests by cocoa farmers over the reduction in the producer price of cocoa beans, a move attributed to declining prices on the international market.

During the protest, he made the now-famous remark “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” suggesting that John Dramani Mahama owed farmers following the price adjustments, which he argued had negatively affected their income and placed financial strain on them.

His latest video has reignited online discussions, with some users celebrating his moment of enjoyment, while others continue to debate the broader concerns about cocoa pricing and farmer welfare.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Kwame Atta praises John Mahama

Popular Cocoa farmer Kwame Amoako Atta has sparked fresh public discussion following a new video in which he appeared to praise John Dramani Mahama.

The cocoa farmer known for the viral phrase 'Mahama wo de yɛn ka' resurfaces in a new video, praising the Ghanaian President. Photo credit: MahamaWodeYeKa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In a Facebook video that has gained traction online, the farmer was seen receiving payment for cocoa beans he had earlier sold to a merchant.

With visible excitement, he commended the President for what he described as efforts to ensure farmers are paid their dues.

The footage showed him watching as the cocoa buyer counted out the cash before handing it over to him.

Upon receiving the money, he exclaimed that President Mahama had done well and expressed his appreciation.

Cocoa farmer says many are still owed

Despite the praise, the farmer noted that a significant number of outstanding payments are still owed to some local cocoa farmers.

The farmer first gained national attention after declaring 'Mahama wo de yɛn ka', meaning 'Mahama owes us', during a protest by farmers over falling prices.

The remark quickly went viral and became a rallying call in the agricultural sector, as many farmers expressed dissatisfaction with cocoa pricing.

At the time, he was among a group of aggrieved farmers who engaged with the Minority Caucus in Parliament in the Ashanti Region, where he passionately insisted that the government owed them.

He argued that campaign promises to increase cocoa prices had influenced their voting decisions and, therefore, must be fulfilled.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

Minority holds cocoa protest at 2026 SONA

YEN.com.gh also reported that cocoa pods had become the unexpected focal point of political drama in the chamber of Ghana's Parliament on February 28, 2026.

Minority Members staged a symbolic protest moments before the President delivered the State of the Nation Address, amid the current crisis facing the cocoa sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh