The United States has cautioned fans who plan to go and watch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

The statement listed the luggage regulations that need to be adhered to to avoid fans getting into trouble with the authorities

Ghana is one of ten African nations that will be participating in the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

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The United States has issued a statement to Ghanaian fans and other nationals who will be travelling to the US for the 2026 World Cup tournament.

A tweet by the US Embassy in Mexico on Wednesday, April 8, admonished supporters to note important regulations regarding luggage when travelling to watch the games.

The US issues luggage regulations for travel during the upcoming World Cup.Photo credit: @PAUL J. RICHARDS/Getty Images, @Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this said, it opened up on six key luggage regulations that must be adhered to in order to avoid any mishaps.

The top rule is to avoid travelling with drones, as they will not be allowed at match venues. Persons who flout this rule will face legal consequences.

The second luggage regulation for persons who will be travelling to the games is centred on money. It stressed that persons travelling for the World Cup must declare any amount above $10,000.

The third regulation that must be strictly adhered to by Ghanaians and other nationals going to the US for the games concerns prohibited substance paraphernalia.

With this, any attempt to travel with tools and equipment that could be used to conceal or store prohibited substances will result in such items being immediately confiscated.

The Embassy in a tweet also warned that it is important for travellers to comply with luggage rules on medicines. Persons carrying medicines must have the original packaging with a valid prescription or a doctor’s note in English. The medicine should also not exceed a 90-day supply.

The fifth luggage regulation for travellers attending the World Cup is to declare all food items being brought into the country, or risk a $300,000 fine.

The final luggage regulation for persons seeking to watch the games is not to bring firearms without authorisation. It also added that firearms are banned in football stadiums, with or without permits.

At the time of writing the report, the tweet by the US Embassy in Mexico had generated a lot of reactions and was captioned:

“The game starts before the trip! Take this list of regulations into account when attending sports events in the US.”

Below is the tweet on X by the US Embassy.

Apply for US visas early

The US has earlier admonished persons who want to attend the games to begin applying for their visas. The US State Department, concerned, stated that various embassies would ensure smooth visa processing.

Ghana will be one of the African countries participating in the tournament after securing qualification.

Those wanting to watch Ghana's Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup are urged to submit US visa applications early. Photo credit: @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Source: Facebook

US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs officially announced that US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana had been reversed. The Minister stated that Ghanaian nationals could now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas after limitations on some countries were eased.

Source: YEN.com.gh