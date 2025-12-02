Ghanaian male TikToker Wesley Kesse has joined Asantewaa and other TikTokers currently living in the US

The style influencer has stepped up his fashion game since he left the shores of Ghana to find green pastures

Some social media users have reacted to Wesley Kesse as he shared a video on his first day at work

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has relocated to the United States of America to build his career and live a lavish lifestyle.

The content creator shared his experience of working in the corporate world in a viral video, highlighting the changes in his daily routine and fashion style.

Wesley Kesse shares the challenges of being a corporate worker in the US. Photo credit: @wesleykesse.

Source: Instagram

Wesley Kesse relocates to the US

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has received many congratulatory messages online after moving to the US.

In a trending video, he opened up about how his lifestyle, especially his sleep pattern, has changed after he became a corporate worker.

Wesley Kesse goes viral with his look before he relocated to the US. Photo credit: @wesleykesse.

Source: Instagram

Wesley Kesse looked dashing in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and a knitted sleeveless vest, which he styled with bell trousers.

The male style influencer grabbed attention with black leather shoes and a matching leather bag on his first day at work.

He completed his look with silver earrings and a matching fashionable ring as he tried to cope with his new routine.

"For years I moved on creator time,my own pace, my own rhythm. Now I’m relearning what it means to wake up early, show up, and balance corporate with creativity. It’s new, it’s uncomfortable, but I’m proud of myself for rising to the challenge. New beginnings look good on me."

The Instagram video of Wesley Kesse on his first day at work in the US is below:

Wesley Kesse rocks jeans and pullover

Wesley Kesse has become a go-to influencer for Ghanaians who want simple yet trendy looks after relocating abroad.

He was photographed rocking a stylish cropped pullover and jeans from Nautica for a viral street photoshoot.

The food blogger wore designer sneakers from Puma, reinforcing his status as a top fashionista in Ghana and beyond.

The Instagram photo of Wesley Kesse's new look is below:

Wesley Kesse flaunts his Coach bag

US-based Ghanaian content creator Wesley Kesse has joined the list of Ghanaian TikTokers who own a Coach bag.

In a new video, the fashion lover bragged about spending his savings on a Coach bag to match his looks for work.

He did a quick dress-up and posed from different angles to prove his versatility as a stylist and explain why he chose that particular colour.

The Instagram video of Wesley Kesse unboxing his new Coach bag is below:

Wesley Kesse loses out on YEN Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wesley Kesse, who failed to win the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards’ Most Stylish Male Celeb Award.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, Osebo, KMJ, and others were nominated in the same category.

Some Ghanaians shared mixed reactions after the winner was announced in a viral post on the official YEN.com.gh Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh