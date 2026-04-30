American streamer IShowSpeed has left his fans worried after he collapsed during a livestream session in the Caribbean

Reports have indicated that he fainted after 12 hours of intense broadcasting, raising concerns about his health status

Fans of the American streamer have flooded social media to share heartfelt messages, with some raising a prayer for him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American-Ghanaian streamer IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins, has collapsed during a livestream, causing fear and panic.

American Streamer IShowSpeed collapses during a livestream tour in the Caribbean. Image credit: IShowSpeed

Source: Instagram

As part of his Caribbean tour, IShowSpeed stormed St. Maarten to have a fan moment with his fans in the stated country; however, things took an unexpected turn.

In a video shared on social media, the American streamer, who was sweating profusely, looking extremely tired and struggling to walk, fainted.

His team is believed to have rushed him to a nearby hospital, aggravating the situation.

According to reports, the collapse came after 12 hours of intense broadcast across multiple countries.

The situation has left fans of IShowSpeed worried, with some raising concerns about his health status.

The YouTube video of the moment IShowSpeed collapsed is below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s livestream collapse

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the moment went viral.

Ajoy wrote:

"He always collapses, he needs to keep hydrated and check his sugar levels… he's pushing himself so much."

Yanky wrote:

"He travelled across 5 Caribbean countries in one stream, and hopes speed is getting some better recovery from this intense energy."

Clare wrote:

"Don't overdo it, Speed. For the love of our Saviour. Drink water always and keep your pace one at a time, mehnnn"

Hiry wrote:

"He really needs to get some rest. It must be hard for him to be crowded by fans & keep up with his livestream series. It’s important to take a break."

IShowSpeed streams in Ghana as part of his African tour. Image credit: Serwaa Keretwie

Source: Facebook

American streamer IShowSpeed tours Ghana

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed stirred excitement on social media after he touched down in Accra on January 25, 2026, as part of his tour in Africa.

The content creator grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent, dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

The livestreamed event, which started on December 29, has seen him visit multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

Following his Benin trip, it was announced that the global phenomenon intended to visit Ghana as the next step of his tour.

The popular streamer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra late on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Before his arrival, members of the Ghana Bikers Association arrived in their numbers to deliver a memorable welcome to IShowSpeed.

Videos showed them riding around and showing off their skills, creating a buoyant atmosphere at the airport

The YouTube video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

IShowSpeed to start donation campaign in Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on streamer IShowSpeed, who shared plans of starting a donation campaign in Africa after his tour.

The American streamer made this announcement before he ended his live broadcast, which was viewed by more than 50 million people.

Social media users applauded the high-energy YouTuber for giving back to various communities after receiving so much love.

Source: YEN.com.gh