Seven suspects, including teachers, arrested for exam malpractice during 2026 BECE

Mobile phones and ChatGPT were used to facilitate cheating and distribute answers

WAEC warns of severe consequences for exam dishonesty and financial motives behind misconduct

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the arrest of seven individuals, including teachers and invigilators, for their alleged roles in malpractice during the ongoing 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The arrests were carried out across the Central, Bono, and Ashanti Regions.

WAEC arrest seven for examination malpractice on day-one of the 2026 BECE Photo credit: GES/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, three individuals were apprehended in the Central Region, while the Bono and Ashanti Regions saw two arrests each.

Suspects used mobile phones and AI to compromise exams

Details provided by the council showed that five of those detained were caught in possession of mobile phones within the examination halls.

These devices were reportedly used to photograph question papers and share them via WhatsApp groups.

In a modern twist to traditional cheating methods, Kapi noted that some suspects allegedly used the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to produce answers, which were then read aloud to students during the papers.

The remaining two suspects, while not in possession of mobile phones, were implicated in other forms of misconduct.

One individual was caught handing out pre-prepared answers to candidates, while the other was detained for allegedly duplicating answer sheets for wider distribution.

All seven suspects have been transferred to the custody of the police for further investigation.

WAEC suspects motives for misconduct

Reflecting on the arrests, the WAEC Head of Public Affairs expressed disappointment that such activities continue despite extensive efforts by the council to deter offenders.

He indicated that the primary motivation behind the scheme appeared to be illegal profit.

“I think they are enticed by monetary considerations; otherwise, I wouldn’t understand why anybody would want to do this even after all the warnings,” he said.

Following the incidents, WAEC has issued a fresh warning to the public, invigilators and candidates.

The council emphasised its zero-tolerance policy toward dishonesty, reminding all stakeholders that anyone found guilty of malpractice faces the prospect of criminal prosecution and the immediate cancellation of examination results.

Source: YEN.com.gh