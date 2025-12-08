The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom has urged Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to withdraw from the NDC flagbearer race to preserve party unity

Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III described Nketiah as the new 'family head' of the NDC following the passing of John Jerry Rawlings

The chief warned that internal competition could divide the ruling party and hurt its chances of defeating the NPP in the 2028 election

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, has advised Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to reconsider his alleged ambition of contesting the flagbearer position with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to the press at his palace on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the chief said that with the passing of former President Jerry Rawlings, the founder of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah had automatically become the 'family head' of the party.

Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, advises NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, to shelve any presidential ambitions.

As a result, he said that Asiedu Nketiah, who is the National Chairman of the NDC, needed to shelve his purported presidential ambition to hold the party together.

According to Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, should he proceed to contest the party's flagbearer position, it could cause instability ahead of the 2028 elections.

The outspoken chief further urged Asiedu Nketiah to focus on mentoring the next generation of leaders and supporting reforms that would strengthen the political system, rather than joining the flagbearer race.

"I wish he does not contest the flagbearership. Why do I say that? Ever since the passing of President Rawlings, Asiedu Nketiah has become our Abusuapanin [family head]. And as an Abusuapanin, when a seat becomes vacant, and the contest begins, if the Abusuapanin is not careful and he contests for the seat, the family could be destroyed because of division.

"He should be that centre pillar that can hold the periphery. If President [John] Mahama doesn't contest, there will be a scramble, and 2028 can only be lost by the NDC if the NDC chooses to lose it. I wish he [Asiedu Nketiah] would be that gel which would pull all the scrambled parts together," he cautioned.

When is the NDC flagbearer race?

After securing his second-term presidential bid in 2024, President Mahama will not be constitutionally eligible to contest in the 2028 elections.

This means that the ruling NDC will have to head to the polls to elect a new presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections.

As a result, several bigwigs of the party have begun lacing their boots and giving subtle hints of their intention to succeed President Mahama.

However, due to the performance of his administration so far, some Ghanaians, including members of the NDC and traditional leaders such as Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, are calling for an amendment in the Ghanaian constitution to allow President Mahama to contest for a third term.

Despite these growing calls, President Mahama has indicated that he would not seek a third term upon the expiration of his presidency on January 7, 2029.

The Kontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III, labels NPP flagbearer aspirants, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agayapong, as 'sankwas'.

