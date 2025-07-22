The Supreme Court has quashed a bench warrant issued for the arrest of popular YouTuber Kevin Taylor on contempt charges.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The warrant issued for the arrest of Taylor by Justice Kyei-Baffour was struck off because it was made in breach of the rules of natural justice.

The bench warrant was issued over his alleged derogatory comments against Kyei-Baffour in 2020, which constituted the alleged contempt.

Kyei-Baffour had specifically accused him, suggesting he was promoted because he would favour the Akuffo-Addo administration in a case involving the National Communications Authority.

Taylor is known for his outspoken commentary on his online show 'With All Due Respect'.

Joy News reported that Taylor was in high spirits after the judgment was delivered on July 22.

The Supreme Court panel was presided over by Justice Imoro Amadu Tanko.

The other judges were Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Philip Bright Mensah and Justice Ernest Gaewu, the only judge who dissented.

Because Taylor was based outside Ghana, the High Court directed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to apprehend him and bring him before the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh