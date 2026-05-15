Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has expressed his disappointment following the repeated absence of the accused in a case at the Accra High Court

The dispute centres on the name use and official branding between the newly formed The Base Ghana First LBG and the original The Base Movement

The hearing, originally scheduled for May 11, was adjourned to Friday, May 15, 2026, but the absence of the defendant has once again stalled proceedings

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Accra High Court has become the backdrop for a tense standoff between two factions of a burgeoning political organisation, leaving veteran actor Agya Koo caught in the middle of a frustrating commute.

The Base First’s court case takes a nosedive as Agya Koo laments over the missing defendant. Image credit: realagyakoo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Agya Koo, a leading figure of The Base Ghana First LBG, addressed the media on Friday following yet another adjournment.

The actor, who famously distanced himself from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in early 2026 to join this new movement, lamented the toll the legal process is taking on him.

"Coming from Kumasi is a hustle," Agya Koo told journalists outside the court.

He explained that as a dedicated member of the executive team, he has to travel from the Ashanti Region for every hearing, only to find that the case cannot proceed because the other party is absent.

The legal battle stems from a split within the original The Base Movement. Agya Koo’s group, The Base First, is suing the original movement over the use of the name, branding, and official items, claiming that the defendant is "riding on the back" of their growing recognition to mislead potential followers.

Despite the legal friction, Agya Koo hinted that reconciliation might still be on the table if the other party shows up to the negotiating table or the courtroom.

"We can obviously come together and work; all it needs is for him to give us the chance," he said.

He added that the group's ultimate goal is to "put hands together" to build their vision for Ghana, but they cannot do so if the leadership of the original movement remains unavailable.

Watch the X video below.

Agya Koo leaves NPP

Agya Koo’s transition from a staunch NPP supporter to a key member of this new group follows reports of internal disagreements and a desire to pursue a more "Ghana-first" agenda.

His influence has already helped the new entity expand rapidly across the country, which is what prompted the legal suit to protect their distinct identity.

Source: YEN.com.gh