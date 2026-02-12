Ebo Noah has returned to the public eye, this time with a different kind of spotlight.

Ebo Noah Makes a Triumphant Comeback Teaming Up with Akabenezer; Video Trends Online

Following the widespread attention surrounding his 2025 December flood prophecy and the controversy that followed, including his brief arrest, the self-proclaimed man of God is now stepping into the world of acting.

After a period of absence online, Ebo Noah re-emerged on January 25, sharing a candid account of his more than two-week detention during a live session on TikTok.

While details surrounding his arrest remained unclear, the episode marked a significant turning point in his public persona.

Ebo Noah ventures into skit acting

No longer confined to spiritual pronouncements, Ebo Noah has begun exploring acting collaborations with some of Ghana’s notable online skit creators.

A recent TikTok video showcased him in a lively skit alongside Kumasi-based actor Akabenezer, drawing immediate attention from fans and social media users. The chemistry between the two performers sparked widespread discussion, with many praising Noah’s transition into the entertainment sphere.

Not stopping there, Ebo Noah was later spotted in another skit featuring actor Komfo Kolegea.

Watch the TikTok video below.

This appearance reinforced his commitment to the craft, stressing a willingness to diversify his presence beyond previous controversies.

Fans have since flooded comment sections, debating his performance and applauding his ability to pivot creatively.

Ebo Noah faces heckles online as he arrives at the Adentan Circuit Court on January 15 for a hearing. Image credit: @stateofghaffairs, @blogwithmcb

Ebo Noah fumes during second court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator and self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, was jabbed by social media users after he appeared to be angry at the Adentan High Court on January 15, 2026.

The popular TikToker, whose real name is Evans Eshun, rose to prominence after sharing details of an alleged flood vision he had received from almighty God.

In a series of videos, he warned that God had promised to destroy the Earth with a global flood on December 25, 2025, and had assigned him to build arks to save the faithful, as the Biblical Noah had done.

