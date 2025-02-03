A video of Prophet Ogyaba commenting about his infidelity during church service has gone viral online

He focused on the positives of his affair with Cassie by explaining that the issue would expose fake members of his church

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of Ogyaba

Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba got tongues wagging after he commented on his infidelity during a recent church service.

The outspoken man of God while preaching opted to address his infamous affair with budding Ghanaian singer Cassie.

Speaking with zeal and confidence Ogyaba focused on the positive aspects of his affair where he explained that the whole saga has shown his loyal church members.

"Hallelujah, sometimes when issues like this pop up you get to know that it will eliminate fake church members and the toxic people around me."

Ogyaba expressed appreciation to members who attended the church service saying by their act they have proven to be genuine congregants of his church.

"I can say that I have church members, and you, my church members, are blessed like never before," Ogyaba said to a loud cheer from the congregants.

Ghanaians react to Ogyaba's sermon

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on Ogyaba's infidelity.

Smart things indicated:

"It rather eliminate the God fearing ones and the fake ones will remain. Fake pastors."

Pamela Forzi indicated

"The glory will never depart from him , God has already forgiven him , and he remains the seer for Ghana."

DIAMOND wrote:

"I’m not in support of the negative doings. But all I can say is that this situation will only make him bigger. He seems to be stronger that what people say."

SNIPES indicated:

"Leaving the church because of what the pastor did doesn’t mean you’re a fake Christian or a fake church member… your Salvation is more important than anything."

Um_Airphyah wrote:

"I will be ashamed to enter the church mpo see what he’s saying and those supporting him God have mercy on you."

Ket 1096 NY indicated:

"Church is a good business, whatever happen they is always a fool who won’t stop attending our church."

