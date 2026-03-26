A US immigration lawyer has been praised following her commentary about the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to major airports across the United States

In a video, she opened up on what persons who choose to go to the airport must carry along in case they are questioned by ICE

She also highlighted the importance of letting relatives know their whereabouts in case they are picked up by ICE

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Benedicta Agyemang, a US-based immigration lawyer, has gone public on the deployment of ICE agents to various airports across the United States.

In a video shared on TikTok and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lawyer offered useful insight on what Ghanaian nationals in the US should do if they encounter ICE agents at the airports.

Immigration Lawyer, Benedicta Agyemang, shares a list of US airports with ICE agents Photo credit: @Megan Varner/Getty Image, @rehobothimmigrationlaw/TikTok

Source: UGC

She first warned that persons who have issues with their documents and are unsure about their status should avoid going to the airports.

"So please note that if you have issues with your documents and you are not a citizen, neither document nor a green card, or if you have issues with your immigration status, this is not the time to go to the airport. If possible, hold off for a bit."

Additionally, Benedicta Agyemang indicated that persons who need to be at the airport must ensure they carry the proper documents, whether it is a passport, green card, or naturalisation certificate.

"However, if you must go to the airport, make sure that, if you are from this country, you must have your US passport. If you are a green card holder, you must have a copy of your green card. If you are naturalized, you must have your naturalization certificate. If you are coming to the country with a visa and have issues with it, ensure that you go to the airport with your I-94 proof showing your valid status."*

Lawyer Agyemang also stated that if an individual is questioned by ICE agents at the airport, they have the right to remain silent. She advised people to always inform their loved ones of their whereabouts.

"If you encounter problems and realize that the lines are becoming overwhelming, remember that you have the right to remain silent and make sure you get the contact number of a lawyer you can reach quickly. Always have an emergency plan, inform someone if you are going to the airport, and if you have not heard from them within 2–3 hours, contact a lawyer immediately."

This comes after reports emerged that ICE agents have been sighted at 13 major airports.. These include Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The rest are Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport

US President Donald Trump sends ICE agents to assist TSA staff at a major airport. Photo credit: @Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Driver in the US reacts to ICE raids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian driver in the US confessed to being afraid due to the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants.

In an interview, the man expressed worry over the raids, saying that many people now tend to stay indoors.

Source: YEN.com.gh