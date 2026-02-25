The mother of the baby who was stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic and her son have returned home after they were discharged from the hospital

The baby was admitted to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention after he was rescued by the Dansoman Police

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video were excited to see that the baby had returned home safe and sound

Precious Ankomah, the mother of the baby who was stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic and her son returned home for the first time since his birth.

The mother delivered on February 14, 2026, via C-section. On February 17, 2026, news broke that a baby had been stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic by a woman posing as a nurse.

Family jubilates as the stolen "Mamprobi baby" and his mother return home after they were discharged from the Korle-Bu Hospital. Photo credit: @AccraHype

Precious Ankomah said she was recuperating when the incident occurred. According to her, she was in the ward when Latifa approached her, dressed as a nurse and offered to help with her baby.

The new mother said that due to her outfit, she believed she was a nurse working at the facility. Latifa subsequently bolted with the baby.

The suspect was later arrested by the Dansoman Police.

Stolen "Mamprobi Baby" and mother return home

After the baby was rescued, he was taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention to ensure that he was fine. After staying in the hospital for close to a week, the baby was discharged.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the baby and mother before they were discharged. She paid all the bills of the infant.

The mother and baby returned home to meet excited friends and family members who sprayed Precious Ankomah with white powder, a sign of victory in the Ghanaian culture.

Everyone in the house jubilated as the mother and baby walked into the house.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens jubilate as stolen baby goes home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"Today it ended well; tomorrow might not. Let’s fix the system and not just celebrate miracles. If this happened in a private hospital, would the reaction be this calm?"

@1harrismadeit wrote:

"The baby’s story will be greatest if he becomes a millionaire one day. The way he will start his story on podiums will be legendary. When I was a baby, I was stolen and..."

@cracckman said:

"Like joke like joke like dem steal the baby ooooo."

@fortune_gh wrote:

"She’s happy now. That’s all that matters."

@Reginaa2039 said:

"@GhPoliceService, we will be following this case, because I am not sure the baby thief did this alone."

@Acooxi wrote:

"Was the powder necessary? Smh🤦‍♂️."

@yo__starboy said:

"Thank God. Drama people follow them come house."

@GreatAmin8 wrote:

"So what’s the powder for?"

@NezerBlogs said:

"Unnecessary jubilation. They should think about ways to care for the baby."

@andrew692633 wrote:

"I was hoping they would at least do a DNA test."

@Great8_Grace said:

"We thank God that the baby is safe. But who is going to be held accountable for the 'theft' in the first place? Celebration is good. Justice is better. What really happened at Mamprobi Polyclinic?"

Neighbours of the suspected Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief describe her as a calm person. Photo credit: Tina News GH

Neighbours of Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief baffled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sukura residents expressed their bewilderment following the arrest of Latifa Salifu for alleged baby theft.

Her neighbours described her as a calm and peaceful person, raising questions about the possible motive behind her actions.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with different people expressing complex views on the downsides of judging character based on calmness.

