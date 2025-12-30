Dr Frank Amoakohene Lists Projects Under Construction in Ashanti Region

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has shared a list of ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the region

Key infrastructure works across 18 constituencies include completed bridges, dualised roads, and drainage improvements

Netizens took to the comment section to praise the minister for his leadership after he posted the update on Facebook

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the Ashanti Region.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Dr Amoakohene indicated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, several projects have been completed, with many others currently under construction.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, lists projects under construction in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

For the ongoing and awarded road and drainage projects for 2025/2026 in the Ashanti Region, the regional minister mentioned the following:

Kotokuom Bridge and Jacobu Bridge have already been completed

Work is ongoing on the Kaase Bridge.

Work is ongoing on the Ark to Ahodwo Roundabout dualisation and the Ahodwo Roundabout to Atinga Junction dualisation.

He also gave a breakdown of all the road projects under construction or upcoming in the various constituencies in the region.

Asokwa Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Adansi Asokwa District, 13.3 km, ongoing

Kwadaso Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kwadaso, 9.0 km, ongoing

Rehabilitation of Kwadaso Shilom Area Roads, 1.24 km, ongoing

Manhyia North Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Manhyia North, 7.7 km, ongoing

Manhyia South Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Manhyia South, ongoing

Bantama Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 1, 13.0 km, ongoing

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 2, 17.5 km, ongoing

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 3, 17.5 km, ongoing

Nhyiaeso Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Nhyiaeso, 15.0 km, ongoing

Asawase Constituency

Drainage works along Dr Dennis Road and Unit Spot Road, 1.55 km, ongoing

Ejisu Constituency

Rehabilitation of Jamasi, Addientem, Donaso, Adako Gyakye-Kwamo, and Bronikrom Area Roads within Ejisu Municipality, 19.27 km, ongoing

Kwabre East Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kwabre East District, part of the 42.0 km programme, ongoing

Rehabilitation of Fawode–Kenyase Road, 6.5 km, ongoing

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kenyase and Mamponteng, 5.14 km, to start in 2026

Rehabilitation of Kenyase, Ntonso, and Fawode Area Roads Phase 1, 5.0 km, substantially completed

Afigya Kwabre South Constituency

Rehabilitation of selected roads, part of the 42.0 km programme, ongoing

Ashanti Mampong Constituency

Rehabilitation of Cemetery Area Roads, 3.0 km, to start in 2026

Suame Constituency

Drainage works along McKeown Avenue, Awoa Down, Valley Street, and associated links, 1.1 km, ongoing

Old Tafo Constituency

Drainage works along Dapaah Berko Street Links 1 and 2, 1.1 km, ongoing

Oforikrom Constituency

Drainage works along Pentecost Road and Ohwimase Bypass Road, 2.5 km, ongoing

Konongo Odumase Constituency

Rehabilitation of City Temple Roads, Konongo, 0.65 km, ongoing

Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (Multiple Constituencies)

Rehabilitation of selected locations in Greater Kumasi, ongoing

Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kumasi, 9.85 km, to start in 2026

Rehabilitation and upgrading of selected roads across the Ashanti Region, 41.3 km, ongoing

Offinso North Constituency

Drainage works along selected roads in Aprade, 2.5 km, ongoing

Rehabilitation of Nahinso Area Roads, 4.5 km, ongoing

Drainage works along Kronkomoase, 3.1 km, ongoing

Netizens commend the Ashanti Regional Minister

After sharing the list of completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects in the Ashanti Region, some Ghanaians thronged the comment sections to commend Dr Amoakohene for providing effective leadership to the region.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Moro Sandah said:

"You do all just give updates,the people deserve to know.You are doing in terms of communicating but the communicating wing of the party is weak. They have all taken appointments leaving the communication end ti be very vulnerable.NDC lost I'm 2016 from poor communication to conteract the propaganda of NDC.It is as if 2016 is revisited. NDC hmm."

@Dari Z. Naamwinkumah also said:

"Fantastic minister indeed, I have never seen such a hardworking minister."

@Philip Sedem Dankwah commented:

"Great job, welldone senior colleague Dr Frank Amoakohene."

Maurice Ampaw threatens the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, over his conduct on social media. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

