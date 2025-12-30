Dr Frank Amoakohene Lists Projects Under Construction in Ashanti Region
- Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has shared a list of ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the region
- Key infrastructure works across 18 constituencies include completed bridges, dualised roads, and drainage improvements
- Netizens took to the comment section to praise the minister for his leadership after he posted the update on Facebook
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the Ashanti Region.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Dr Amoakohene indicated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, several projects have been completed, with many others currently under construction.
For the ongoing and awarded road and drainage projects for 2025/2026 in the Ashanti Region, the regional minister mentioned the following:
- Kotokuom Bridge and Jacobu Bridge have already been completed
- Work is ongoing on the Kaase Bridge.
- Work is ongoing on the Ark to Ahodwo Roundabout dualisation and the Ahodwo Roundabout to Atinga Junction dualisation.
Afia Schwarzenegger shares the alleged cause of Daddy Lumba's death and the location of his resting place
He also gave a breakdown of all the road projects under construction or upcoming in the various constituencies in the region.
Asokwa Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Adansi Asokwa District, 13.3 km, ongoing
Kwadaso Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kwadaso, 9.0 km, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of Kwadaso Shilom Area Roads, 1.24 km, ongoing
Manhyia North Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Manhyia North, 7.7 km, ongoing
Manhyia South Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Manhyia South, ongoing
Bantama Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 1, 13.0 km, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 2, 17.5 km, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Bantama and environs Phase 3, 17.5 km, ongoing
Nhyiaeso Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Nhyiaeso, 15.0 km, ongoing
Asawase Constituency
- Drainage works along Dr Dennis Road and Unit Spot Road, 1.55 km, ongoing
Ejisu Constituency
- Rehabilitation of Jamasi, Addientem, Donaso, Adako Gyakye-Kwamo, and Bronikrom Area Roads within Ejisu Municipality, 19.27 km, ongoing
Otumfuo’s daughter shows humility at Christmas Durbar as her response to a seasonal greeting goes viral
Kwabre East Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kwabre East District, part of the 42.0 km programme, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of Fawode–Kenyase Road, 6.5 km, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kenyase and Mamponteng, 5.14 km, to start in 2026
- Rehabilitation of Kenyase, Ntonso, and Fawode Area Roads Phase 1, 5.0 km, substantially completed
Afigya Kwabre South Constituency
- Rehabilitation of selected roads, part of the 42.0 km programme, ongoing
Ashanti Mampong Constituency
- Rehabilitation of Cemetery Area Roads, 3.0 km, to start in 2026
Suame Constituency
- Drainage works along McKeown Avenue, Awoa Down, Valley Street, and associated links, 1.1 km, ongoing
Old Tafo Constituency
- Drainage works along Dapaah Berko Street Links 1 and 2, 1.1 km, ongoing
Oforikrom Constituency
- Drainage works along Pentecost Road and Ohwimase Bypass Road, 2.5 km, ongoing
Konongo Odumase Constituency
- Rehabilitation of City Temple Roads, Konongo, 0.65 km, ongoing
Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (Multiple Constituencies)
- Rehabilitation of selected locations in Greater Kumasi, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of selected roads in Kumasi, 9.85 km, to start in 2026
- Rehabilitation and upgrading of selected roads across the Ashanti Region, 41.3 km, ongoing
Offinso North Constituency
- Drainage works along selected roads in Aprade, 2.5 km, ongoing
- Rehabilitation of Nahinso Area Roads, 4.5 km, ongoing
- Drainage works along Kronkomoase, 3.1 km, ongoing
Read the Facebook post below:
Netizens commend the Ashanti Regional Minister
After sharing the list of completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects in the Ashanti Region, some Ghanaians thronged the comment sections to commend Dr Amoakohene for providing effective leadership to the region.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Moro Sandah said:
"You do all just give updates,the people deserve to know.You are doing in terms of communicating but the communicating wing of the party is weak. They have all taken appointments leaving the communication end ti be very vulnerable.NDC lost I'm 2016 from poor communication to conteract the propaganda of NDC.It is as if 2016 is revisited. NDC hmm."
@Dari Z. Naamwinkumah also said:
"Fantastic minister indeed, I have never seen such a hardworking minister."
@Philip Sedem Dankwah commented:
"Great job, welldone senior colleague Dr Frank Amoakohene."
Maurice Ampaw threatens Ashanti Regional Minister
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a controversial lawyer and social commentator, Maurice Ampaw, had cautioned Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene over his social media conduct.
The lawyer accused the minister of mocking NPP supporters and behaving like an NDC regional chairman.
Ampaw vowed to confront Amoakohene for allegedly disrespecting the office and the party during the 2024 election.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.