Showboy Reportedly Arrested by CID Over Alleged Blackmail
Celebrities

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Ghanaian musician Showboy has reportedly been arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department
  • News of the arrest has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with some users expressing concern while others urged the public to allow the legal process to take its course
  • At the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the police or Showboy’s representatives, as investigations into the alleged case were still ongoing

Ghanaian entertainer Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, widely known as Showboy, has reportedly been arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over a serious case.

Showboy reportedly arrested by CID officers over an alleged blackmail case. Image credit: 2hype_showboy & Bloggerking
Source: Twitter

The case involves entrepreneur and music executive David Mensah, widely known as Davido GH.

Davido GH is a familiar name in the music business, known for working closely with artists and creatives behind the scenes.

News of the alleged arrest has therefore stirred conversations online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.

Reason behind Showboy's arrest surfaces

Showboy was allegedly arrested over an alleged blackmail case.

From what has been gathered so far, the issue is said to stem from claims that Showboy allegedly threatened to expose sensitive information about Davido GH unless certain demands were met.

Sources within entertainment circles say the matter had been quietly looked into for a while before investigators decided to act.

However, the exact details behind the complaint are still not fully clear.

The development was not news, given Showboy’s past controversies; others have called for calm, stressing the need to allow the legal process to run its course.

As at the time of writing, Showboy has not publicly addressed the situation, and no official statement has been released by his lawyers.

The Ghana Police Service has also not issued a formal communication confirming the arrest or outlining the charges.

Showboy, born Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, has long been known for his outspoken nature and frequent online clashes. This latest issue has once again placed him at the centre of public attention.

Investigations are expected to continue in the coming days. Until then, all allegations remain unproven, and everyone involved is entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law.

Abu Trica re-arrested after his release

The news of Showboy's arrest comes days after Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica was rearrested after it appeared that he was going to be set free for a moment.

Footage of Abu Trica's rearrest with his alleged accomplices at the Gbese District Court on Monday, January 26, 2026, has since emerged on social media.

The rich socialite and his two alleged accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the court for a hearing amid their ongoing legal battle.

Reports later emerged that the trio had been rearrested by operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) shortly after the court issued its directive.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, NPP Klottey Korle, Pennsylvania arrest, domestic violence stabbing, viral jail photo, Lower Paxton Township, attempted murder charges, Dauphin County Prison
A photo of former NPP parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey in a U.S. jail surfaces. Image credit: ValentinoNiiNoiNortey, LowerPaxtonBureauofPolice
Source: TikTok

Mugshot of Nii Noi Nortey surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a jailhouse photo of former NPP Klottey Korle parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has emerged on social media and gone viral.

Nortey was arrested by Lower Paxton Township police in Pennsylvania on January 17, 2026, following an alleged domestic violence stabbing incident involving his wife.

The photo of the Ghanaian in custody stirred reactions on social media, with many netizens reflecting on how things went so wrong for the promising politician.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

