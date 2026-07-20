An Accra High Court sentenced NPP stalwart Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years of hard labour on July 20, 2026

Wontumi was convicted in connection with illegal mining activities at Samreboi and was transported to Nsawam Prison following the ruling

Addai Poku Aikins, Immediate Past Chairman of Bosomtwe Constituency NPP and a brother of Wontumi, broke his silence on the sentencing

An Accra High Court sentenced Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years of hard labour on Monday, July 20, 2026.

This comes after he was found guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining at Samreboi.

Addai Poku Aikins, the brother of Chairman Wontumi, breaks the silence on the jail sentence handed to the NPP stalwart. Photo credit: Citi 97.3/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Footage that circulated widely following the ruling showed Wontumi being escorted from the Accra High Court premises in a police vehicle, bound for Nsawam Prison to begin serving his sentence.

Wontumi's brother speaks out

Addai Poku Aikins, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Bosomtwe Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a brother of the convicted NPP stalwart, responded publicly to the court's decision in a live broadcast by Citi 97.3 FM.

Aikins, who was also identified as an NPP Ashanti Regional Second Vice Chairman aspirant, described himself as shaken by the severity of the sentence. "I am completely devastated by the news of Chairman Wontumi's 20-year sentence," he said.

Watch the Facebook video of Addai Poku Aikins' full reaction to Chairman Wontumi's sentencing.

Wontumi's conviction and sentence

Chairman Wontumi had been a prominent figure within the NPP, particularly in the Ashanti Region, before his conviction.

The Akonta Mining case centred on illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, which has remained one of Ghana's most pressing environmental and governance challenges.

His sentencing to 20 years of hard labour marks one of the most significant legal outcomes involving a senior party figure in recent Ghanaian political history.

A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's 20-year jail sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus had publicly "celebrated" the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated by the outcome.

"Yesterday, today, tomorrow. God is good! Next time!!!" he wrote.

He attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, a move widely interpreted as a pointed reference to their long-running personal and political rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh