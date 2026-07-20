Chairman Wontumi’s Brother Gets Emotional As He Reacts to Jail Sentence Handed to NPP Stalwart
- An Accra High Court sentenced NPP stalwart Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years of hard labour on July 20, 2026
- Wontumi was convicted in connection with illegal mining activities at Samreboi and was transported to Nsawam Prison following the ruling
- Addai Poku Aikins, Immediate Past Chairman of Bosomtwe Constituency NPP and a brother of Wontumi, broke his silence on the sentencing
An Accra High Court sentenced Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years of hard labour on Monday, July 20, 2026.
This comes after he was found guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining at Samreboi.
Footage that circulated widely following the ruling showed Wontumi being escorted from the Accra High Court premises in a police vehicle, bound for Nsawam Prison to begin serving his sentence.
Wontumi's brother speaks out
Addai Poku Aikins, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Bosomtwe Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a brother of the convicted NPP stalwart, responded publicly to the court's decision in a live broadcast by Citi 97.3 FM.
Aikins, who was also identified as an NPP Ashanti Regional Second Vice Chairman aspirant, described himself as shaken by the severity of the sentence. "I am completely devastated by the news of Chairman Wontumi's 20-year sentence," he said.
Watch the Facebook video of Addai Poku Aikins' full reaction to Chairman Wontumi's sentencing.
Wontumi's conviction and sentence
Chairman Wontumi had been a prominent figure within the NPP, particularly in the Ashanti Region, before his conviction.
The Akonta Mining case centred on illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, which has remained one of Ghana's most pressing environmental and governance challenges.
His sentencing to 20 years of hard labour marks one of the most significant legal outcomes involving a senior party figure in recent Ghanaian political history.
A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's 20-year jail sentence
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus had publicly "celebrated" the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated by the outcome.
"Yesterday, today, tomorrow. God is good! Next time!!!" he wrote.
He attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, a move widely interpreted as a pointed reference to their long-running personal and political rivalry.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh