A road safety advocate has filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court challenging the registration and licensing of Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles in Ghana

The plaintiff argues that all Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles in Ghana are right-hand drive units that were converted to left-hand drive without proper regulatory approval

An interlocutory injunction application has been filed and could be heard as early as August 13, 2026

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A road safety advocate has initiated legal proceedings at an Accra High Court against the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the National Insurance Commission (NIC), challenging the continued registration, licensing and insuring of Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles in Ghana.

The plaintiff, one Osei Kwabena, is represented by Yeboah Osei-Kwabena Esq. of Lartey, Badombie and Co.

A road safety advocate sues to challenge the registration and licensing of Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles. Credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey

Source: Facebook

The Chronicle reported that the action follows mounting public concern over fatalities involving Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles, which prompted the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to set up an investigative committee in February 2026 to assess the vehicles' operational suitability and safety.

At the centre of the 26-point statement of claim is the assertion that Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles are manufactured exclusively in right-hand drive (RHD) configuration by Toyota Tsucho Corporation of Japan for the Japanese domestic market.

The manufacturer does not produce a left-hand drive (LHD) variant, and has publicly declined requests to carry out such conversions even using Completely Knocked Down parts, citing safety concerns.

The plaintiff contends that every Toyota Voxy Noah vehicle currently circulating in Ghana was originally a RHD unit that has since been structurally altered, either locally or abroad, before being imported and registered in the country.

He argues that such importation breaches Section 58 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 981), which bars the importation of right-hand steering vehicles without ministerial approval.

The plaintiff states that the Ministry of Transport has to date issued no such written approvals for any converted or unconverted Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles entering Ghana.

Regulatory Failures at Multiple Levels

The statement of claim sets out a chain of alleged regulatory failures across several institutions.

The DVLA, established under Act 569 of 1999, is accused of registering and issuing road use certificates for these vehicles without subjecting them to enhanced inspection or special scrutiny as required under Regulation 19(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The Ghana Standards Authority has not prescribed any standards or technical specifications for RHD-to-LHD conversions, while the NRSA is accused of failing to enforce Regulation 75 of its own 2022 regulations, which requires businesses offering vehicle conversion services to be formally registered.

The NIC, which regulates insurance business under the National Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061), is also named for continuing to approve cover for these vehicles.

The plaintiff argues that these cumulative failures have created an environment where structurally compromised vehicles operate on public roads without adequate checks, exposing commuters, including himself, to serious risk of harm or death.

Kwabena is seeking, among other reliefs, a perpetual injunction preventing the defendants from registering or permitting the operation of converted Toyota Voxy Noah vehicles until the Ministry of Transport issues a White Paper or policy direction based on a Technical Working Group report.

A motion for an interlocutory injunction is expected to be heard on August 13, 2026.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.

Source: YEN.com.gh