Adina shared that she became an unintended target during online discussions about xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The musician said misleading social media posts falsely portrayed her as a full South African with family living in Ghana

Adina disclosed that the viral posts triggered repeated calls from worried relatives in South Africa asking if she was safe

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Ghanaian singer Adina has spoken out about being caught up in the wave of online commentary surrounding xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying the experience caused genuine distress among her family members in both countries.

Adina breaks her silence after being dragged into the South African xenophobia drama. Image credit: Adina Jacinta

Source: Facebook

The award-winning musician addressed the issue during an interview on Pulse One on One, where she described how inaccurate posts about her circulated widely and caused unnecessary alarm.

How Adina Became a Target Online

Adina explained that the viral content was never aimed at genuinely seeking her perspective on the xenophobic attacks.

Instead, she said certain social media users constructed a misleading narrative around her identity to generate engagement.

Many of those posts falsely presented her as entirely South African while claiming her whole family resided in Ghana, framing it as a controversy.

"The comments directed at me were more like clickbait," she said.

"Nobody said, 'Adina, you're South African, what do you have to say?' Instead, they were saying, 'Look at her, she's full South African. Her whole family is living in Ghana and we're not doing anything to her.'"

She pointed out that her South African heritage is not widely known among Ghanaian audiences because she has spent years living in Ghana and speaks fluent Twi.

That unfamiliarity, she suggested, made it easier for misleading posts to gain traction.

Family Calls Amid the Online Chaos

The fallout extended beyond social media. Adina said her relatives in South Africa grew worried and reached out to her repeatedly during the period, anxious about her safety and asking whether a public statement was necessary.

"My South African family kept calling me, asking if I was okay and whether they needed to say anything," she recalled.

At the same time, some South Africans questioned her identity altogether, with a number of them claiming to not know who she was despite her mixed heritage.

Adina used the moment to caution social media users about the tangible impact that careless or deliberate misinformation can carry.

She stressed her belief that no one reached out to her in good faith to understand her position on the matter, and that her name was used primarily to drive traffic and online engagement.

Her remarks have since drawn sympathy from many fans, who agreed that misleading content online can have consequences that reach far beyond the screen.

The Facebook video of Adina is below.

Ghana's Formal Xenophobic Request to African Union

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana's formal request to the African Union regarding the urgent need to address xenophobic attacks in South Africa at the next AU Summit.

With escalating tensions and the potential for significant implications on African solidarity and integration, the stakes could not be higher for the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh