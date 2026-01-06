Twene Jonas has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding Young Don's alleged health woes and deportation from the US

In a video, the US-based social media personality criticised his colleague for causing his current predicament with his utterances

Twene Jonas' remarks about Young Don's alleged health woes and deportation have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has reacted to the news of his colleague Young Don's alleged health issues in South Africa.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Young Don returned to social media after embarking on a long hiatus since July 2025.

The controversial social commentator went off social media after previously sharing the news of a leg injury he sustained in a serious car accident. He also shared his plans to embark on some evangelical works after his recovery.

Young Don speaks about his health issues

In an audio recording shared by UK-based TikToker Gucci Derkyi on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Young Don shared that his health condition had worsened.

The social commentator noted that he had been informed by doctors that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury he suffered in the accident in 2025.

Young Don stated that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the medical surgery. He noted that his health problems had affected his finances and that he had become bankrupt.

He stated that his family members had also withdrawn their financial support and regularly complained about how he was burdening them with his health issues.

Young Don noted that he was facing death and appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to recover from his current predicament.

In a subsequent TikTok live session, the social media personality noted that he was stranded in Johannesburg, South Africa, after travelling there to seek medical attention for his health problems.

Twene Jonas speaks on Don's health woes

In a video he shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, January 5, 2026, Twene Jonas, who has previously beefed with Young Don, noted that he predicted Young Don's deportation from the US in 2025 since the laws were stricter there than in Ghana.

The social media personality dismissed his colleague's previous claims of owning a US passport as false, stating that it was impossible for him to have one after relocating abroad a few years ago.

Twene Jonas also stated that Young Don failed to abide by the law after following his footsteps to hurl insults at prominent Ghanaians on social media.

Twene Jonas's remarks on Don stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Omega Multimedia commented:

"Bro, please help him. He is your student."

Magnificent Genzebel wrote:

"You dey follow someone wey know road 😂😂😂."

Gaspar Jr said:

"Jonas, try and help your boy. He is in trouble. Even his family in America have turned their back against him."

Young Don's relative dismisses health issue claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Don's relative dismissed the social commentator's claims about his health issues.

In a TikTok live session, the social media personality's close family member spoke about his bad conduct abroad and how he ended up in South Africa.

Young Don's relative also sent a message to Ghanaians who wanted to solicit financial support for the social commentator.

