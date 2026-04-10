Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence recalled how fear and inexperience made her reject a kissing scene with Yaw Adu, aka Sumsum, early in her career

She explained that meeting unfamiliar faces on set left her uncomfortable, leading her to turn down the romantic scene at the time

Years later, the actress admitted that she would now confidently accept such a role, citing her growth and professionalism in the industry

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Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has finally addressed the long-discussed moment involving fellow Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, explaining what really happened from her side.

Vivian Jill reflects on growth after rejecting the Sumsum kiss scene early in her career. Image credit: Vivian Jill Lawrence, Sumsum

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview on Accra FM, the actress gave a calm but honest account of the situation that has been circulating in the Kumawood space for years.

Vivian Jill clarified the awkward moment

According to her, the incident happened at a time when she was still very new in the movie industry and trying to find her footing among unfamiliar faces.

Vivian Jill said she had just arrived on set and was told the actors she would be working with were around. At the time, she was alone in a room, mentally preparing for the role, not knowing what to expect.

When Sumsum entered with a group of other actors, she admitted that she became uncomfortable.

She explained that it was not just about one person, but the entire moment felt overwhelming. Being new and not having worked with them before made it difficult for her to relax.

That discomfort increased when she was later directed to act out a romantic scene that involved kissing.

According to her, she did not feel ready for that level of intimacy on set at the time.

She openly stated that she did not like the idea and decided against it, choosing to protect her comfort rather than force herself into something she was not prepared for.

Vivian Jill admitted she'd kiss Sumsum now

However, years down the line, her perspective has clearly evolved. Vivian Jill noted that she has now gained more experience and confidence in her craft and understands the demands that come with acting.

Looking back, she said that if such a scene were to arise today, she would not hesitate to go through with it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For her, it is now about professionalism and fully delivering a role as required.

Her comments have added a new layer to the story, shifting the narrative from rejection to personal growth and experience. What once looked like a simple refusal now reflects how far she has come in understanding the industry and herself.

Nada Buari dazzles Nollywood fans by speaking fluent Igbo. Image credit: Nadia Buari

Source: TikTok

Nadia Buari spoke fluent Igbo on set

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari impressed both Ghallywood and Nollywood fans after speaking fluent Igbo on the set of 2 Shots at Love.

The video showed her confidently delivering Igbo phrases during a bedroom scene, drawing laughter and admiration from the crew.

Social media users from Ghana and Nigeria praised her effort, beauty, and embrace of another African culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh