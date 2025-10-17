Over 1.3 million Ghanaians are said to be facing a food crisis in 2024, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service

The number of food-insecure people rose by nearly one million within the year, with the Volta Region recording the highest rate

Female-headed households and undernourished children were the worst affected, revealing deep regional and gender disparities

The GSS data, which covered the period in 2024, also showed that an additional 900,000 people struggle to access adequate food.

Released to mark World Food Day, the GSS data shows the figure rose from 12.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 to 13.3 million by the fourth quarter.

This represented a 7.3 per cent surge in individuals suffering from the lack of food access, availability, and utilisation.

In its press release, the GSS explained that despite ongoing efforts to combat hunger across the country, the data shows persistent regional and gender disparities.

For instance, the Volta Region recorded the highest incidence of food insecurity at 52 per cent in Q4 2024, while the Greater Accra Region saw a significant jump from 20.2 per cent to 29 per cent over the same period, despite having the lowest rate.

Gender Gap in Food Insecurity

The gender gap remains significant, with food insecurity being more prevalent in female-headed households.

The proportion of such households that were food insecure increased from 40.4 per cent to 44.0 per cent between Q1 and Q4 2024.

For male-headed households, the figure increased from 32.4 per cent to 37.1 per cent, showing a persistent gender gap of about 7.0 percentage points.

According to the GSS, this crisis is having a direct impact on child health. The proportion of households with underweight children under five years that were food insecure surged from 38.0 per cent to 44.9 per cent in 2024.

Additionally, the GSS data established the link between hunger and poverty, with the proportion of persons who are both food insecure and multidimensionally poor increasing by 400,000, from 3.7 million to 4.1 million.

"This reinforces the need for integrated policy responses that address multiple deprivations such as income, health, education, and living standards simultaneously," the GSS stated.

GSS Advocates for Data-Driven Intervention

Meanwhile, the GSS has advised that policy actions should prioritise coordinated, data-driven interventions that enhance food availability, improve access to nutritious diets, and promote sustainable production systems.

"Strengthening support for smallholder farmers, promoting climate-resilient agriculture, bridging regional and gender gaps, and fostering stronger partnerships among government, development partners, and communities are critical for ensuring that no household is left behind in the fight against hunger," the GSS data stated.

Ghanaians react to the GSS food insecurity data

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the GSS data on food insecurity. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Godfred Owusu said:

"Yeah it may be cause all our youth were going for Chacha my-bet. And others went for Galamsay so couldn't do farming. And even most of our farms were used for Galamsay so that may be the effects."

@Fenteng Jacob also said:

"After we have discouraged the youth going into farming."

@Apetwe De Etwe commented:

'Is it the indigenous Ghanaians or those foreigners begging on our streets."

@Nana Frempong also commented:

"This statistics is scary. NPP really fooled Ghanaians with planting for food."

